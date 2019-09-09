Three starters on LSU's defensive front sustained injuries against Texas, coach Ed Orgeron said, making them unlikely to play versus Northwestern State.
Senior defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence and junior defensive end Glen Logan will not practice this week. Redshirt sophomore K'Lavon Chaisson is wearing a boot.
Orgeron did not specify their injuries.
"You're not going to see Glen Logan or Rashard Lawrence (at practice)," Orgeron said, adding he did not know if they will be "ready for the game."
Lawrence is recovering from an apparent ankle injury. Logan was helped off the field by athletic trainers against Texas.
Chaisson, who has recorded 10 tackles and a sack this season, played the entire game.
"K'Lavon is questionable," Orgeron said. "He could be available for the game. I need to find that out. But the rest of the guys are going to be okay, I think."
Without Lawrence and Logan, LSU will look to Neil Farrell Jr., Breiden Fehoko, Jarell Cherry and Nelson Jenkins to play defensive end. Orgeron also hoped freshman Siaki "Apu" Ika can get more repetitions at nose tackle.