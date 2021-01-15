On the morning of March 12, the LSU track and field teams were in Albuquerque, New Mexico, believing they were on the cusp of doing something big.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers were both ranked No. 1 in the nation with their sights clearly set on claiming national titles at the NCAA Indoor championships when the unthinkable happened.
The meet was canceled later that day with the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the country, robbing coach Dennis Shaver’s teams the opportunity to compete for what they had been working toward for six months.
The outdoor season was subsequently canceled, taking away two more opportunities to add perhaps another national title or two to the program’s vast collection.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers can ony hope the 2021 season goes off without a hitch, starting with their indoor opener Saturday in the Carl Maddox Field House.
Also expected to participate are Southern, UL, Southeastern, Nicholls State, UL-Monroe and UNO.
The Purple Tiger Invitational gets under way with field events at 9:30 a.m. and track events at 1 p.m. Fans will not be allowed in the arena, but live results will be available at www.deltatiming.com.
“It’s been a tough road. … It’s been an interesting fall navigating through COVID with about 90 athletes on our rosters,” Shaver said. “The kids did a really good job. We didn’t have our normal fall training because we worked with smaller groups, but they’ve prepared well and are ready to get back into action.”
For the most part, collegiate track and field athletes train year-round — with the top ones competing deep into the summer months.
But because everything has been shut down since mid-March, Shaver intends to bring most of his athletes along slowly.
“We’re going to be a little cautious, maybe a little more than we normally would be to start the season,” he said. “They’re used to competing for six or seven months, and last season it was two months.
“It was new for us as coaches, too. At the beginning of the fall, we had to be cautious with their workouts.”
Shaver, who begins his 17th season as LSU’s head coach, and his staff will have a total of 38 athletes — 20 women and 18 men — competing Saturday.
Of that group, 18 will be making their LSU debuts.
Because of the tight turns in the Field House, Shaver, as usual, will have a majority of his entrants lining up in the 60, 60-meter hurdles and field events.
Also, he said a few distance runners will compete where there is less of a disadvantage than in the 200-, 400- and 800-meter events.
The Purple Tiger Invitational will be the first of seven regular-season meets and the first of three home meets. Also set for the Field House are the Louisiana Invitational on Jan. 29 and LSU Twilight Meet on Feb. 19.
Of LSU’s other four meets, two are at Arkansas and one each at Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Arkansas is also the site of the Southeastern Conference championships (Feb. 25-27) and NCAA championships (March 11-13).
Shaver said LSU will only bring in Louisiana Division I teams for its home meets and those athletes must go through the same COVID-19 testing protocols established by the SEC.
In accordance with Louisiana Department of Health and SEC rules, Shaver said LSU athletes and coaches are tested every Wednesday before a weekend competition.
“We’re eager to get it going,” he said. “We’ll get it started this weekend and then we’ll build through the season.”