LSU freshman infielder Zach Arnold will not play until mid-March after he underwent surgery to remove a rib.
Arnold broke one of his ribs on the third day of fall practice. He missed the rest of the fall session.
LSU expected Arnold to compete for playing time when practice resumed on Friday afternoon, but Arnold’s rib did not heal properly. He instead underwent thoracic outlet surgery, which removed one of the ribs.
Arnold signed with LSU last summer after Oregon changed its coach and released Arnold from his national letter of intent. The freshman from Temecula, California, was drafted in the 34th round of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.
Once Arnold returns, he will push for playing time at shortstop. Without Arnold, the Tigers will look at junior Hal Hughes and freshman Collier Cranford for the position. They may also consider junior college transfer Zack Mathis, who has established himself at third base.
“I feel bad for the kid,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “I think he's got a lot of talent. He's going to have a chance to really help our program once he comes back.”