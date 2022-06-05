HATTIESBURG, Miss. — As the LSU Tigers trotted off the field after surrendering three runs to Southern Mississippi in the sixth inning to fall behind 7-4, ESPN’s Mike Rooney said what everyone watching was thinking.
“LSU’s got them right where they want them, right?” Rooney asked on the streaming “Squeeze Play” telecast.
It certainly seemed so. In fact, it was the exact same deficit for LSU going into the ninth as in Saturday night’s game, four runs adrift down 8-4.
This time, though, no magic for the Tigers. No crazy comeback, just come back. Come back Monday Tigers, and try to do it again after one of the least-used pitchers Southern Mississippi has on its stellar staff held LSU to their least comeback-ish result in this NCAA Hattiesburg regional.
So, the “if necessary” game has become necessary. LSU (40-21) and USM (46-17) will play one game for their season, the right to advance to, and possibly even host, a super regional.
If it sounds like a big deal, it is. If it sounds like a lot of pressure, you bet. It’s literally a Game 7, with all that entails. If it sounds like a spot where LSU has been in many times before and has won, that’s true as well.
Again, history really means nothing, but these are the situations where it seems LSU has always prevailed. The pressure in these regional finals almost always seems to break the other team.
Ten times LSU has been pushed to a regional “if necessary” game (not counting super regionals). Nine times the Tigers have won. The only time LSU didn’t was in 2014, when after winning the first two of the regional the Tigers lost 5-4 in 11 innings to Houston then lost 12-2 in the “if necessary” follow up.
Last year, LSU was in this same situation, just sort of in reverse. The Tigers lost the regional opener in Eugene, Oregon, to Gonzaga, then came all the way back, winning two over host Oregon with no margin for error.
It wouldn’t surprise me if first-year LSU coach Jay Johnson knows that history, considering what a devoted student of the game he is. As it is, Johnson has a pretty good handle on how his team can handle this moment given the amount of battling his Tigers have done this season.
“We’ve answered the bell with failure before and done it very well,” Johnson said. “Not anything uncommon. I want them to be themselves and play in character.”
On this day, it was Southern Mississippi that had to answer the challenge and make its own comeback, albeit it a modest one. The Golden Eagles were down to their last at-bats, trailing upstart Kennesaw State 3-2 in the ninth before scoring one to tie and one more to win, 4-3 in the 10th.
“It wasn’t a pretty game in the first one,” USM coach Scott Berry said. “We didn’t get it going until late. But our pitching gave us a chance, and we were able to answer everything LSU threw at us.”
The Golden Eagles had the answer with a guy named Justin Storm. He pitched only 9⅔ innings all year, but with his team’s season on the line he pitched shutout ball in the last five innings to prevent LSU from giving it a second straight “gut punch,” as Berry called Saturday’s game.
Now, history aside, does the advantage go to Southern Miss? Berry would certainly like to think so, considering the Golden Eagles will be playing in front of a friendly home crowd at Pete Taylor Park aside from the few hundred LSU fans who managed to score tickets.
“I’d like to think the team with the momentum has the advantage,” Berry said. “But there will be a sense of urgency for both clubs.”
Does LSU have enough pitching? Can the hitters reawaken? It is a nervous time for the Tigers to be sure, though second baseman Cade Doughty didn’t seem fazed.
“I was confident in our guys” in the ninth inning, he said. ”We just didn’t get it done this time. But we’ll be ready tomorrow.”
LSU will have to be. Or there will be no tomorrow.