Greedy Williams played off as if he was shocked at the question: Was the LSU defender the best cornerback available in the NFL draft?

"What?" Williams said twice with a smile. "I played two years at LSU with eight picks. Cornerbacks I'm competing with that's up there with me have got seven... So, stats don't lie. Like I said, I'm the best. They know I'm the best."

The stats most likely were not random — Williams' recitation of his own eight career interceptions and the guess-who-it-might-be example of seven.

Seven interceptions just so happens to be the career total for Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker, the player who was chosen over Williams for the Jim Thorpe Award for nation's top corner in December.

They're the two cornerbacks most media have projected being taken off the board first, and the order fluctuates depending on the outlet.

But on Friday afternoon, following LSU's pro day at the Tigers' indoor practice facility, Williams felt there was no debate at all between him, Baker or any other corner.

"I don't pay attention to it," said Williams, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound Shreveport native. "I know I'm the best. It's statistically proven."

In 2017, Williams led the Southeastern Conference with six interceptions — the first LSU player to lead the league since Craig Steltz in 2007 — and his 4.37 40-yard dash tied for ninth among all athletes at the NFL combine, and it was more than a tenth of a second faster than Baker's 4.52.

Despite the blistering time, Williams still had a few questions to answer for NFL scouts, since he didn't do any other drills at the combine.

Williams said he "wanted to be comfortable here at LSU" to "pick up where I left off," and he completed the broad jump (10 feet, 4 inches), vertical jump (36 inches) and bench press (eight repetitions of 225 pounds) on Friday morning before a mass of scouts that represented all 32 NFL teams.

Williams' broad jump would've ranked 21st among defensive backs in the combine; his vertical, 16th; his bench press repetitions, second to last.

But Williams still has to answer questions about his tackling, which got brought up often during his talks with NFL teams.

"My response to them is I'm not afraid to tackle," said Williams, who recorded 33 tackles as a redshirt sophomore in 2018, before sitting out the Fiesta Bowl and foregoing his redshirt junior year to enter the NFL draft. "I just never have really been in a position to make a big tackle. I'm always in man-to-man. They understood where I was coming from... Like I told the scout, 'Put me in a Cover 2 and let that tight end run in that zone, and I'll show you what I can do.'"

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said NFL coaches and scouts have asked him about Williams' ability to tackle, and Orgeron pointed out that Williams only played two years at LSU and still has room for growth.

"I do believe he needs to improve on tackling," he said, "and I believe it'll be no problem, and I believe he'll be a great pro."

Orgeron mostly mingled with NFL personnel, chatting and answering questions while 12 of his former players worked out on the field.

Orgeron said some asked about tight end Foster Moreau, some about Williams; but when inside linebacker Devin White, a projected top five NFL draft pick, began working out, Orgeron said White "controlled the whole crowd."

Coaches approached Orgeron and told him White reminded them of Patrick Willis, a former All-Pro linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers whom Orgeron had coached at Ole Miss.

"They're both great character men," Orgeron said. "Both very fast, tough and physical. Obviously, Patrick was an All-Pro. And I do believe that Devin's going to do that and more."

White, LSU's first Butkus Award winner for nation's top linebacker, had already ran a position-leading 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, so he didn't do anything other than position drills at pro day.

"Nobody needed to see no more speed," White said. "I got speed on tape. I got speed at the combine."

White said that six NFL teams visited with him ahead of pro day, and he said that he'll be flying out to interview with several more teams in the weeks leading to the NFL draft on April 25.

White is aware of his place in history, and he has spoken several times about his desire to be the greatest by all measures. An LSU linebacker hasn't been picked higher than No. 10 overall, which was where the Phoenix Cardinals selected Eric Hill in 1989.

But he said he's told his agent not to tell him about the calls his agent receives from NFL teams leading up to the draft, because White said teams can change their minds come draft day and he wants "to go in with no expectations, but expecting for the best."

Even so, White did talk business. He said he recently signed a sponsorship deal with Nike, although he didn't disclose the deal's amount, and he spoke about draft day as a player who knew how much he was worth.

"Teams know that 'We've got to jump on this guy if we really want him,'" White said. "Because if not, you've got to wait five years until free agency to pick me up again. The price is going to go up. I'm gonna be looking for $100 million then."

In the conversations White has had with NFL teams, he's said they've asked him to prepare for being a leader among tenured professionals, which will be a lot different than mixing it up with teenagers and players who can't yet legally drink.

"'You're going to come in and there's gonna be a guy that's been here for eight years, got a whole family,'" White said teams have told him. "'You can't look up to him. You've gotta lead him. You're the middle linebacker.' So, I've gotta take that mentality, like, 'Man, I'm coming here to take your job. I'm coming in here to lead your defense, lead your team, because I'm a linebacker.'"

Is there any question that LSU's permanent team captain can do that?

"He has that confidence about himself," said Orgeron, who said he will be attending the draft in Nashville along with White and Williams. "I do believe that when he goes to the NFL, he's going to know his drills, he's going to be confident that he can do it."