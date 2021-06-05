EUGENE, Ore. — The pitcher who had scared coach Paul Mainieri with his unorthodox delivery watched another pop-up fall harmlessly into one of his teammates’ gloves. He clapped.

Alek Jacob had completed his eighth straight scoreless inning here Friday night in the NCAA Eugene regional. He bobbed his head as he sauntered off the field inside PK Park, confident that Gonzaga would finish its win. Someone in the stands yelled “three up, three down.”

Jacob had plenty of reason to believe. He controlled LSU throughout its 3-0 loss, pushing the Tigers to the brink of elimination in the Eugene regional. Jacob returned for the ninth inning. He retired the side to finish a complete game shutout.

And now LSU faces the end of its season after losing the opener of a regional for the first time since 1985.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The No. 3 seed Tigers will play an elimination game at 3 p.m. CT Saturday against Central Connecticut State, the No. 4 seed in the regional. Even if LSU wins and plays another day, it has to advance from the loser’s bracket to reach a super regional.

LSU never touched Jacob, the West Coast Conference pitcher of the year. His delivery resembled a corkscrew, allowing him to briefly hide the ball behind his back before he unfurled and whipped toward the hitter. Jacob didn’t overpower LSU, but his delivery and mix of pitches — a 68 mph slider with an 85 mph fastball — left the Tigers dazed.

Mainieri, in his final postseason before retirement, had tried to craft a lineup specifically for Jacob. He thought Jacob’s cross-body motion looked like that of former LSU pitcher Louis Coleman and anticipated right-handed hitters would struggle.

So Mainieri batted sophomore Mitchell Sanford fourth as the designated hitter, and freshman Will Safford started at second base. Safford had started six games this season and held a .094 batting average. Similar to Sanford, he batted left-handed.

The tweaks didn’t help. Jacob gave up just four hits. He struck out nine. The Tigers left five runners on base, and they went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position. Now facing elimination, LSU has scored one run over its past two games. Jacob retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced.