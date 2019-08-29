LSU football's season opening game against Georgia Southern will be broadcast on the SEC Network instead of ESPNU, it was announced Thursday.
Kickoff will still be at 6:32 p.m.
Both channels are under the Disney family.
Approaching Hurricane Dorian has forced several adjustments for scheduled games, resulting in broadcast changes.
ESPN's press room blog said that Boise State vs. Florida State will move to 11 a.m. on Saturday and has moved from Jacksonville, Florida, to Tallahassee, Florida. That resulted in No. 3 Georgia at Vanderbilt moving from SEC Network to ESPN and LSU's change.
Additional week one broadcast changes on the ESPN network can be found here.