After winning three overtime games on the road in Southeastern Conference play, the LSU men’s basketball team ran out of magic Wednesday night.
Forced into its fifth overtime contest of the season, the Tigers couldn’t keep up with Florida’s KeVaughn Allen in the extra five-minute session in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
After scoring just nine points in regulation, all of them in the second half, Allen dropped in 12 of Florida’s 18 overtime points and finished with a game-high 21 to lead his team to an 82-77 upset of No. 13 LSU.
Florida (15-11, 7-6 SEC) actually gave LSU an opportunity to win in regulation when the Gators were whistled for a shot-clock violation with 4.7 seconds left.
But Tremont Waters’ long 3-point shot at the buzzer failed to find the mark and the teams headed to overtime tied at 64.
It was just the second loss for LSU (21-5, 11-2) in its past 16 games, and a stumbling block for the Tigers as they headed to Saturday's big showdown with first-place Tennessee.
LSU is now tied with Kentucky for second place, one game behind the Volunteers (24-2, 12-1). The Tigers host Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday in the PMAC.
On Wednesday night, Waters hit one of two free throws just 7 seconds into overtime to give LSU its final lead at 65-64 before Allen put Florida back in front 35 seconds later with a jumper in the lane.
The Tigers tied the game twice in the next 94 seconds, the eighth and ninth ties since the 14:22 mark of the second half, before Allen took over.
He buried a 3-pointer with 2:03 to play, then stole the ball from LSU’s Naz Reid and turned the takeaway into another shot from beyond the arc for a 76-70 lead with 1:10 left.
Allen also hit four free throws in the final 48 seconds as LSU tried to fight back, but the Tigers got no closer than three points at 80-77 on a 3-pointer by Waters with 21 seconds remaining.
After a timeout by LSU coach Will Wade, Javonte Smart stepped in front of an Allen pass and fed the ball to Waters, whose 3-point attempt, which would have tied the game with 10 seconds to play, bounced harmlessly off the rim.
Five Tigers scored in double figures in the loss, led by Skylar Mays' 18 and Reid's double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds. His 15 rebounds were a career-high.
Waters, the Tigers' leader in points and assists per game this season, was held to 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting.
Kavell Bigby-Williams chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and three blocks and Marlon Taylor added 10 points, five rebounds and a steal.