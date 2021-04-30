With a little more than six months to go before the start of the 2021-22 college basketball season, the nonconference portion of the LSU men’s schedule is taking shape.
In fact, Will Wade already has the allowed 13 nonconference dates lined up although he doesn’t know a handful of his team’s opponents yet.
The contracts on two games haven't come back yet and four others have to be arranged by external entities that stage tournaments and games that will be played in NBA arenas.
Contracts obtained by The Advocate show LSU, which will also play its usual 18-game Southeastern Conference slate, will have home games against UL-Monroe, Texas State, Liberty, Belmont, Northwestern State and Lipscomb with two more that have not been set officially.
One of those will be an additional on-campus matchup that is part of the Emerald Coast Classic. LSU will face two opponents to be determined Nov. 26-27 at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville.
Oregon State, which won the Pac-12 tournament title and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament in March, is tentatively scheduled to join LSU.
Penn State and Wake Forest are also slated to play in the Niceville event, according to the tournament’s website.
LSU will also play Louisiana Tech in Bossier City, where the two teams were scheduled to play last November before COVID intervened.
They eventually got together in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center after games were hastily arranged to replace contests scrapped by the pandemic. LSU won 86-55.
While LSU went on to reach the second round of the NCAA tournament, Tech played in the NIT and went 3-1 with a semifinals loss to eventual runnerup Mississippi State.
LSU will also play in the Big 12/SEC Challenge for the third consecutive season in late January. The Tigers’ opponent and site for the game will be announced in the summer.
While LSU played Texas Tech at home last season and should be on the road this time, it could host again because the SEC is rotating four teams in that didn’t compete the past two years.
Signed contracts for the 2022-23 season have also been returned for LSU's participation in the Cayman Islands Classic, which will be played Nov. 21-23, 2022.
LSU's nonconference schedule
As of April 30
Tue., Nov. 9: UL-Monroe
Fri., Nov. 12: Texas State
Mon., Nov. 15: Liberty
Mon., Nov. 22: Belmont
Fri., Nov. 26: Emerald Coast Classic
at Niceville, Fla.
Sat., Nov. 27: Emerald Coast Classic
at Niceville, Fla.
Tue., Dec, 14: Northwestern State
Sat., Dec. 18: Louisiana Tech
at Bossier City
Wed., Dec. 22: Lipscomb
Sat., Jan. 29: Big 12/SEC Challenge
Opponent, site TBD