For the first time since the 2017 season, LSU football finds itself unranked in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll rankings after dropping to 1-2 following Saturday's upset loss to Missouri.
Meanwhile, UL (3-0) moved up two spots to No. 21 in both polls after not playing this week.
According to College Poll Archive, it's the second time ever, and the first time since 1943, that the Ragin' Cajuns were ranked and the Tigers were not.
You can see the complete AP rankings below:
- Clemson (4-0)
- Alabama (3-0)
- Georgia (3-0)
- Notre Dame (3-0)
- North Carolina (3-0)
- Ohio State (0-0)
- Oklahoma State (3-0)
- Cincinnati (3-0)
- Penn State (0-0)
- Florida (2-1)
- Texas A&M (2-1)
- Oregon (0-0)
- Miami (FL) (3-1)
- Auburn (2-1)
- Brigham Young (4-0)
- Wisconsin (0-0)
- SMU (4-0)
- Tennessee (2-1)
- Michigan (0-0)
- Iowa State (3-1)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
- Kansas State (3-1)
- Virginia Tech (2-1)
- Minnesota (0-0)
- USC (0-0)
Others receiving votes: Marshall 106, North Carolina State 87, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 62, UCF 57, Boston College 43, Coastal Carolina 38, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 21, Memphis 12, Air Force 12, Ole Miss 6, Arizona State 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, TCU 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1
