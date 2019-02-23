LSU took a major step Saturday toward winning its first Southeastern Conference basketball title since 2009 with a two-point win over Tennessee at the Maravich Center.

The Volunteers went into the game as the SEC's top team. But, for now, it's LSU atop the standings.

What exactly do the Tigers need to do to finish the job? It's actually pretty simple: Win its final four games.

By beating Tennessee, LSU is 22-5 overall and 12-2 in league play, putting it in a tie with Tennessee and Kentucky (both are 12-2). But the Tigers, by winning at Kentucky and at home vs. Tennessee, hold the three-way tiebreaker.

LSU, based on opponents' records, has the easiest statistical path the rest of the season compared to the Wildcats and Vols. These are the Tigers' final four games:

LSU (22-5, 12-2)

Wednesday: Texas A&M, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 2: at Alabama, 11 a.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

March 6: at Florida, 6 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

March 9: Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Contrast that with Tennessee's remaining schedule:

Tennessee (24-3, 12-2)

Wednesday: at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

March 2: Kentucky, 1 p.m. (CBS)

March 5: Mississippi State, (TBD)

March 9: at Auburn, 11 a.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

And Kentucky's remaining schedule

Kentucky (23-4, 12-2)

Wednesday: Arkansas, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

March 2: at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

March 5: at Ole Miss, 8 p.m. (TBD)

March 9: Florida, 1 p.m. (CBS)

All times Central

After Saturday's win, LSU is the only team in the conference that controls its own title-winning destiny. Tennessee and Kentucky need LSU to lose in the final four games to have a shot at snatching the league crown.

The SEC tournament begins March 13 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville