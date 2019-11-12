The LSU basketball team will likely get the early, one-week signing period that begins Wednesday off to a good start.
Will Wade and his staff are expected to get at least two players to sign after Jalen Cook of Walker High School and Bradley Ezewiro of Torrance, California, made commitments this summer.
Cook, a 6-foot point guard, announced his intentions on June 18, and Ezewiro, a 6-8 center who plays at Oak Hill Academy, followed suit on Oct. 26.
Both players are three-star recruits, according to the 247Sports composite listing.
Cook is the state’s second-ranked prospect, 139th overall and the 21st point guard nationwide. Cook will sign at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the school's gym.
Cook helped Walker to a Class 5A title as a sophomore, then enjoyed a breakout year in 2019 when he averaged 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.8 steals for the state runners-up.
The state Class 5A MVP, he also won won the Farm Bureau/Mr. Basketball and USA Today Louisiana Player of the Year awards. He also was a finalist for The Advocate's Athlete of the Year honor.
Ezewiro is ranked the 222nd overall prospect in this year’s class. He’s ranked 10th overall in California and comes in 29th on the list of centers nationally.
Another member of the 2020 class, five-star Cam Thomas of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Oak Hill Academy, is believed to be a heavy lean toward LSU.
A 6-3 shooting guard, Thomas narrowed his choices to LSU and UCLA after listing those two schools, along with Auburn, NC State and Connecticut, as his finalists.
He is ranked 24th overall nationally on the 247Sports composite, the sixth-best shooting guard in the country and is the second-ranked player in Virginia.
Another player believed to be a strong lean to LSU, according to 247Sports, is Mwani Wilkinson of Las Vegas.
A 6-6 power forward, Wilkinson is a four-star prospect who plays for national power Bishop Gorman High School.
Ranked 106th overall as the 20th-best player at his position nationally, he’s ranked fifth overall in Nevada.
Wilkinson’s final five, according to his Twitter account, are LSU, Texas Tech, UNLV, USC and Vanderbilt.