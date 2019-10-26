LSU cornerback Derek Stingley gifted Auburn favorable field position.

Officials flagged the freshman for pass interference on Auburn’s first play of the fourth quarter, marching Auburn through the muddy Bermuda grass to the LSU 48-yard line.

And then center Kaleb Kim’s snap sailed over freshman quarterback Bo Nix’s head, sending the 19-year-old signal caller scrambling in the opposite direction to recover the ball.

Nix thought the ball just got away from Kim. “Sometimes that happens,” he said.

By then, Auburn faced second-and-20. A short Nix rush brought up third-and-27 — the 13th of 15 times Auburn’s offense lined up facing third-and something longer than 5 yards.

Despite Nix’s final line of 15-of-35 passing for 157 yards, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said he never once questioned changing quarterbacks.

“We put our quarterback in terrible spots,” Malzahn said, adding later, “We didn’t help him.”

By the game’s end, Auburn’s offense on eight occasions had to draw up plays for third-and-10 or longer.

Only once in that scenario did the blue-and-orange Tigers move the chains: in the first quarter on third-and-14, when Nix found sophomore wide receiver Anthony Schwartz for an 18-yard pickup.

“It’s hard to call plays in the SEC for third-and-28,” Nix said.

Malzahn added: “Any time you have that, you’re not going to convert many of them.”

Auburn found itself in those situations due to penalties.

The Tigers from east Alabama were penalized 15 times for 98 yards — more than doubling their season average of flags. Five of those penalties were false starts and two more were for intentional grounding.

“You can’t get behind the chains against a good team on the road,” Malzahn said, referencing Auburn's game from two weeks ago against Florida. “We talked about that and I thought we would do better, but we didn’t.”

The whistles for Auburn came early.

The visiting Tigers were flagged twice on the second drive for false starts. Another false start came on their third offensive possession. On the fourth drive, the officials called Nix for his first intentional grounding on first-and-10. And on the fifth series, Auburn’s fourth false start penalty backed the team up to second-and-15.

“We had opportunities and we didn’t seize the moment,” Malzahn said. “... We just didn’t get it done offensively.”

Malzahn, in his 7th year at Auburn, called the 15 penalties a disappointment and blamed himself for his team’s lack of discipline.

Auburn managed to piece together seven penalty-free possessions. It scored on three of them: Nix’s rushing touchdown following Stingley’s fumble, Anders Carlson’s second field goal from 23 yards out and Nix’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams.

“We had some really good plays,” Nix said. “But we just shot ourselves in the foot.”