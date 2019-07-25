lsuspringgame.040619 TS 169.jpg
Buy Now

Punter Zach Von Rosenberg (46) kicks Saturday, April 6, 2019 at LSU's annual scrimmage to end spring football practice.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

LSU junior punter Zach Von Rosenberg has been named to the Ray Guy Award watch list, given annually to the nation's top punter, the Augusta Sports Council announced Thursday morning.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Zachary High graduate was named Second Team All-SEC in 2018, when he ranked second in the Southeastern Conference with a 45.7-yard punting average, which also ranked third-best in LSU history.

Von Rosenberg was part of an entire special teams unit that made vast improvements from 2018 to 2019 in nearly every statistical category.

LSU ranked 26th nationally with a 43.12 punting average in 2018, a significant boost from when the program ranked 91st nationally in 2017 with a 40.25 punting average.

Before coming to LSU in 2016, Von Rosneberg spent six years as a pitcher in the Pittsburgh Pirates' minor league system.

Von Rosenberg, whose longest punt was 65 yards against Louisiana Tech in 2018, is one of 26 punters nationally who have been named to the Ray Guy watch list, an award that has never been won by an LSU punter since it debuted in 2000.

2019 Ray Guy Award watch list

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Alex Kinney, Colorado

Arryn Siposs, Auburn

Blake Cusick, Fresno State

Blake Gillikin, Penn State

Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Brandon Wright, Georgia State

Cody Grace, Arkansas State

Devin Anctil, Kansas State

Drue Chrisman, Ohio State

James Smith, Cincinnati

Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

Kyle Thompson, Kansas

Logan Tyler, Florida State

Michael Turk, Arizona State

Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech

Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State

Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech

Ryan Bujcevski, Texas

Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse

Steven Coutts, Califorina

Thomas Bennett, Tulsa

Tommy Townsend, Florida

Will Hart, Michigan

Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments