LSU junior punter Zach Von Rosenberg has been named to the Ray Guy Award watch list, given annually to the nation's top punter, the Augusta Sports Council announced Thursday morning.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Zachary High graduate was named Second Team All-SEC in 2018, when he ranked second in the Southeastern Conference with a 45.7-yard punting average, which also ranked third-best in LSU history.
Von Rosenberg was part of an entire special teams unit that made vast improvements from 2018 to 2019 in nearly every statistical category.
LSU ranked 26th nationally with a 43.12 punting average in 2018, a significant boost from when the program ranked 91st nationally in 2017 with a 40.25 punting average.
Before coming to LSU in 2016, Von Rosneberg spent six years as a pitcher in the Pittsburgh Pirates' minor league system.
Von Rosenberg, whose longest punt was 65 yards against Louisiana Tech in 2018, is one of 26 punters nationally who have been named to the Ray Guy watch list, an award that has never been won by an LSU punter since it debuted in 2000.
2019 Ray Guy Award watch list
Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Alex Kinney, Colorado
Arryn Siposs, Auburn
Blake Cusick, Fresno State
Blake Gillikin, Penn State
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
Brandon Wright, Georgia State
Cody Grace, Arkansas State
Devin Anctil, Kansas State
Drue Chrisman, Ohio State
James Smith, Cincinnati
Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
Kyle Thompson, Kansas
Logan Tyler, Florida State
Michael Turk, Arizona State
Oscar Bradburn, Virginia Tech
Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State
Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech
Ryan Bujcevski, Texas
Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State
Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse
Steven Coutts, Califorina
Thomas Bennett, Tulsa
Tommy Townsend, Florida
Will Hart, Michigan
Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU