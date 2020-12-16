LSU landed a home-state talent when Catholic Point Coupee safety Matthew Langlois officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Many feel the three-star safety has upside and can be a steal for LSU, and he's pegged to be a part of a deep group of defensive backs who sign with the Tigers in 2021. Four safeties were committed to LSU going into the NCAA's early signing period:

Sage Ryan (nation's No. 2 safety)

Derrick Davis (nation's No. 3 safety)

Khari Gee (nation's No. 27 safety)

Matthew Langlois (nation's No. 38 safety)

“There is a deficit. I think we need more safeties in our program,” Orgeron said during his weekly call-in show in October. “Recruiting more safeties… I’m gonna solve that problem by going out and getting junior college transfers, graduate transfers or in recruiting.”

ABOUT MATTHEW LANGLOIS

FROM : New Roads; Catholic of Pointe Coupee

: New Roads; Catholic of Pointe Coupee POSITION : safety

: safety MEASURABLES : 6-0, 185 pounds

: 6-0, 185 pounds COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 505 nationally; No. 38 at position; No. 15 in Louisiana

