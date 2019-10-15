A University of Alabama student is in jail after calling in a bomb threat to Tiger Stadium in hopes of halting the LSU-Florida game, police say.

According to a report by WBRZ, freshman Connor Bruce Croll, 19, was arrested in Tuscaloosa by school police Sunday morning.

Investigators were able to trace the source of the call after receiving a bomb threat. Police say Croll confessed to making the bomb threat, saying he wanted to stop the game because "his friend was on the verge of losing a large bet."

A statement released Tuesday by an LSU spokesperson to WBRZ regarding the incident said:

"LSU Police and officials... have protocol in place to respond immediately and appropriately to real and perceived threats at Tiger Stadium and all campus facilities. In this case, protocol was followed efficiently and effectively to quickly ascertain the source of the threat. That protocol including an immediate sweep of the stadium and a multi-agency investigation, which led to the suspect being identified within minutes and arrested soon thereafter."

LSU officials say the investigation is ongoing. The FBI New Orleans Field Office released a statement to The Advocate Tuesday, saying:

"We are aware of a recent threat made against LSU's football stadium and remain in contact with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance as needed. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activity which could represent a threat to public safety."

“For additional information and/or comment regarding the recent threat, please contact Louisiana State University.”

Croll is being held in Tuscaloosa without bond and is expected to face charges in Baton Rouge, including making a false bomb threat on school property, according to WBRZ.