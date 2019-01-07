LSU starting nose tackle Breiden Fehoko is coming back, and he's trying to get defensive end Rashard Lawrence to come with him.

Fehoko, a 6-foot-4, 291-pound junior announced on Twitter Monday that he will return to the Tigers for his senior season, stating that he sees a bright future in 2019 under head coach Ed Orgeron.

"He's leading this program in the right direction & I wanna be here for every minute of it," wrote Fehoko, who started in eight games before missing the rest of the season with an arm injury. "Can't wait to have this man & the rest of LSU behind me for my senior season! P.S. (Lawrence), we got unfinished business."

Thankful for coaches and mentors like @Coach_EdOrgeron. He’s leading this program in the right direction & I wanna be here for every minute of it. Can’t wait to have this man & the rest of LSU behind me for my senior season! P.S @Rashard_99 we got unfinished business. #ForeverLSU — Breiden Fehoko (@breidenfehoko4) January 7, 2019

Fehoko, who transferred into the program from Texas Tech, bucked a trend at LSU of underclassmen leaving early for the NFL draft.

Since 2012, 34 underclassmen have left for the draft before their eligibility expired, including starting cornerback Greedy Williams, a Thorpe Award finalist who is expected to be a top 10 pick, and nose tackle Ed Alexander.

The deadline to declare for the draft is Jan. 14.

Decisions from other players are still pending, including star junior linebacker Devin White, who became the first LSU player in history to win the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.

If Lawrence also returns, that would mean perhaps all three of LSU's starting defensive linemen will return for the 2019 season. Glen Logan, a 6-foot-4, 297-pound redshirt sophomore, started in 13 games and has not indicated that he would leave for the NFL draft.

Lawrence, a 6-foot-3, 317-pound junior, was Defensive MVP in LSU's Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida, recording four tackles for loss and two sacks. The performance also landed him on the Associated Press all-bowl team.

LSU's Dave Aranda talks defensive depth, his future with the Tigers SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda spoke with the media for the first time this season.

Can't see video below? Click here.