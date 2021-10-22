The LSU Tigers are covering some familiar ground.

Win a championship, fire a coach. Win a championship, fire a coach.

Glen Logan has been here before. He was a redshirting freshman way back in 2016 when then athletic director Joe Alleva fulfilled a long-standing aspiration to fire Les Miles four games into that season, ushering in Ed Orgeron as interim coach.

It is as an “interim” coach that Orgeron will go out at the end of November or after a bowl game should LSU qualify. His firing was made official Sunday following LSU’s 49-42 upset of Florida. Now as a lame duck coach he steers the Tigers (4-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) toward an uncertain shore.

Asked earlier this week if he had advice for his younger Tiger teammates who haven’t been through this cycle of destruction and renewal before, Logan had some rather profound words for what they should do now and what kind of football program LSU is.

How does LSU upset Ole Miss? Here are 4 keys to a win for the underdog Tigers LSU has a chance to win two straight games over ranked teams Saturday against No. 12 Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game.

“Stay humble and believe in the process,” he said. “Things are going to get ugly before they get better. We’re in a good situation. We’re a great program.

“This program is not going to die down. I just feel like we’re going to be OK. Through everything, LSU is still going to be a dominant program. We’re still going to be great, still go to bowl games, go to championships, do everything everyone expects us to do.”

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward would do well to memorize Logan’s words or have them laminated on a card, to deliver to the man to whom he will offer the job Orgeron is vacating.

Woodward is gathering himself for that big offer right now. He’s playing the long game for a hire whose importance to the trajectory of LSU football and its athletic program at large is almost impossible to overstate.

No doubt plenty of candidates out there are interested in the LSU job, or at least intrigued. No doubt they are viewing LSU as a high risk, high reward kind of place. Someone will figure that they can succeed where, ultimately, Miles and Orgeron failed. Where most coaches have failed.

First, the risk: Since Paul Dietzel decided to leave LSU for Army nearly 60 years ago, the Tigers have had 10 football coaches. All but three were ultimately forced into retirement, resigned or were fired. They were Robert “Bo” Rein, who died in a plane crash in 1980 shortly after getting the LSU job; Bill Arnsparger, who left to become athletic director at Florida in 1986; and Nick Saban, who left in 2004 for the Miami Dolphins (not Alabama).

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

One could surmise from all those pink slips and buyouts that LSU is a place that aspires to be something in football that it is not. But then there is the considerable upside.

There is the salary, of course. I’d wager LSU will pay the next coach somewhere between $7-10 million per year. But it’s more than money. It’s the prospect of ultimate success.

College football’s modern era started in 1936 with the inaugural Associated Press poll, with the method of crowning national champions evolving from the wire service polls to the BCS to now the CFP. Since 1936, four schools have won national championships with four different coaches: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Miami … and LSU (Dietzel, Saban, Miles and Orgeron). And LSU is the only school to win titles in the 2000s with three different coaches.

The message is clear: LSU has the recruiting base, brand, facilities and financial commitment to win big. It can stumble, too. As the past two seasons have demonstrated, nothing is guaranteed. But the kind of coach Woodward wants to hire will be a man who has the faith in his abilities to add to LSU’s enviable trophy case.

The road back to trophy territory starts now. Humbly, perhaps, and certainly in an off-, off-Broadway venue, Oxford, Mississippi. But building a foundation for the program to come begins against No. 12-ranked Ole Miss.

It’s a tough task. The No. 12-ranked Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) are led by a potential Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Matt Corral. Their coach, Lane Kiffin, is one of odds-on contenders to fill LSU’s soon-to-be-vacant coaching seat.

But as a rule, the Tigers have always played well after a firin’. After Mike Archer resigned in 1990, LSU beat Tulane. After firing Curley Hallman in 1994, LSU beat Tulane and Arkansas. After firing Gerry DiNardo in 1999, LSU beat Arkansas under interim coach Hal Hunter. And in 2016, LSU went 6-2 under Orgeron after Miles was terminated.

Why? The coaches may be anxious about finding their next job, but they’re no longer tensed up about keeping this one. And the players, the talented ones at LSU who haven’t been sidelined by injury or NCAA rulings usually respond by playing freer and letting their skills shine.

“Go out there,” Logan said, “and have some fun.”

The negative part of this season is over. The fun for the Tigers can be laying the bricks and mortar of a seemingly inevitable LSU comeback.