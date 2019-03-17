With LSU and Yale paired in the first round of the NCAA tournament, it's a matchup of schools celebrating postseason basketball success while enduring the spotlight from alleged scandals involving athletics.

Last week a bombshell report surfaced saying Yale was involved in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation’s most elite schools.

At least nine athletic coaches from various schools and 33 parents, many of them prominent in law, finance or business, were among those charged.

The coaches worked at such schools as Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, Wake Forest, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said parents paid an admissions consultant from 2011 through last month to bribe coaches and administrators to falsely make their children look like star athletes to boost their chances of getting into college. The consultant also hired ringers to take college entrance exams for students, and paid off insiders at testing centers to alter students’ scores.

Parents spent anywhere from $200,000 to $6.5 million to guarantee their children’s admission, officials said.

In one case, a former USC women’s soccer coach and the consultant allegedly worked together in 2017 to help a client’s child get into Yale in exchange for $1.2 million from the family. A false athletic profile created for the student said she played competitive soccer and had been on China’s junior national development team.

The profile was sent to the coach of the Yale women’s soccer team and the student was accepted. According to the federal indictments unsealed last week, Rudy Meredith put a student who didn't play soccer on a school list of recruits, doctored her supporting portfolio to indicate she was a player and later accepted $400,000 from the head of a college placement company.

The Ivy League does not give athletic scholarships, but student-athletes are given preferential treatment when it comes to admission and financial aid, said Ed Boland, a former assistant director of admissions at Yale and expert on college access.

Yale's basketball program wasn't included in the alleged schemes. A former Yale soccer coach pleaded guilty and helped build the case against others.

Meanwhile, what could go down as LSU’s most successful basketball season in about four decades has been tarnished by the suspension of coach Will Wade amid concerns about whether his recruiting tactics violated NCAA rules.

The suspension came a day after reports that an FBI wire-tap captured Wade’s telephone conversations with a person convicted last year of funneling money to the families of basketball recruits.

LSU will not allow Wade to resume his duties as men’s basketball coach unless he speaks to university officials about the reports of an FBI wire-tap that resulted in his suspension. A statement from the school’s counsel was released last week amid reports that Wade has requested to return to the team.

Wade said in his own statement last week that he was put on leave because he didn’t submit to an interview with LSU and NCAA officials. The coach said he wasn’t speaking with them because the interview would have covered the same subject matter at issue in a pending federal criminal case involving college basketball corruption.

“My legal counsel advised the university that it would be wholly inappropriate for me, or anyone, to submit to an interview under these circumstances,” Wade told Sports Illustrated.

Wade added that "all I’ve done is follow the prudent advice of counsel to exercise my constitutional rights to due process. Given these facts, I don’t believe it is appropriate for me to be relieved of my duties."

LSU, a No. 3-seed in the NCAA tournament, faces No. 14-seed Yale on Thursday in a first-round game in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.