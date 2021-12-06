The LSU women’s basketball team reached another milestone in the Kim Mulkey era when the Tigers earned their first Top 25 ranking in two years, entering The Associated Press poll at No. 24.
“It is great to be recognized in the polls,” Mulkey said. “We know it’s only someone’s opinion, but it is welcomed. Our season is just beginning, and we know what lies ahead with SEC competition.”
LSU (6-1) was last ranked in December 2019 at No. 25 by the AP, but the Tigers dropped out after a 90-68 loss to Oklahoma.
South Carolina (9-0) stayed at No. 1 in this week's poll, followed by North Carolina State, Connecticut, Stanford and Baylor. Tennessee was ranked No. 8, Kentucky No. 14, Texas A&M No. 18 and Georgia No. 21, giving the Southeastern Conference six teams in the Top 25.
Mulkey has emphasized celebrating moments such as beating a ranked team, which it did last Thursday with a 69-60 win over No. 14 Iowa State; making the Top 25; and winning its 10th game. Last year’s team won nine games.
LSU is off until Sunday because of final exams and is in good position to top the nine-win threshold before the month is over. The Tigers pick up again Sunday with Texas Southern, followed by games Dec. 15 against Alcorn State and Dec. 18 against UNO.
LSU plays Clemson (Dec. 20) and Texas Tech (Dec. 21) in the West Palm Beach Classic, then hosts Samford onDec. 27 before starting SEC play Dec. 30 at Georgia.
The SEC home opener is Jan. 2 against Texas A&M.