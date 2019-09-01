A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday night in Austin, Texas, the Texas Longhorns ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas
TV: ABC
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: Texas leads 9-7-1
LAST MEETING: Texas 35, LSU 20 (Jan. 1, 2003 in Cotton Bowl)
ON TEXAS
RECORD: 1-0
RESULTS SO FAR: Defeated Louisiana Tech 45-14
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, running back Keaontay Ingram, wide receiver Collin Johnson
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Safety Caden Sterns, safety Brandon Jones, defensive end Malcolm Roach
RUMBLINGS: After playing for the Big 12 title and dumping Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, the Longhorns, who are making strides under third-year coach Tom Herman, were picked to finish second in the league this summer.
ON THE LONGHORNS OFFENSE
Like most college quarterbacks, Ehlinger is a dual-threat standout who became the first player in Texas history with 25 passing TDs and 15 rushing scores in a season in 2018. He led his team to 454 total yards in its easy win over Tech.
ON THE LONGHORNS DEFENSE
Sterns, the Big 12 defensive freshman of the year in 2018, and Jones were named to the Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list. UT is one of three schools — along with LSU and Michigan — to have multiple Nagurski candidates.
Sheldon Mickles