An amended bill filed in Louisiana would let universities and their employees compensate players through name, image and likeness, facilitate NIL deals and give boosters more freedom to pay prospective recruits.

SB 250 filed Thursday by Sen. Patrick Connick (R-Marrero) would repeal those parts of the original state law passed last summer, which prevented schools from getting involved with NIL deals. It will be considered during the upcoming legislative session that begins March 14.

If passed, schools and their employees can directly compensate and direct payment to current players or recruits through NIL deals. The proposal would also remove limitations on athletic boosters, thus letting them use NIL “as a recruiting inducement or as a means of paying for athletics participation.”

Without federal guidelines and with little direction from the NCAA, schools have operated under separate state laws since last summer. Some institutions had the ability to facilitate deals and pay players through NIL, giving them a potential recruiting advantage.

The NCAA’s rules only prohibit pay-for-play, making deals legal as long as the athlete provides a service in exchange for the compensation.

Schools in states with NIL laws then fell behind. Alabama repealed its law last month, and Florida proposed an amended bill so programs can direct compensation to players.