LSU will formally announce Scott Woodward as the university's next athletic director on Tuesday.

The Louisiana native served in the same role at Texas A&M for the past four years.

It was announced on April 23 that previous athletic director Joe Alleva would be transitioning out of the role. The next day, the university announced the hiring of Woodward.

