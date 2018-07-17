1 LUKE THE REBEL
Though he coached Ole Miss all last season under an interim tag, Tuesday marked Matt Luke’s first time at SEC media days. His predecessor, Hugh Freeze, was fired only days after squirming through a fusillade of NCAA sanction-related questions this past year in Hoover, Alabama. Luke mentioned three of his mentors — Phil Fulmer, David Cutcliffe and LSU’s Ed Orgeron — but froze Freeze out. The Rebels are serving an NCAA-imposed bowl ban this season, by the way.
2 SMART. VERY SMART.
Football coaches mimic each other. That’s certainly true of Nick Saban disciples like Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Saban doesn’t arrive here until Wednesday, but you might have thought he was speaking through Smart as though at a séance. Like Nick, Smart thanked the media for their coverage and waxed long about the process of building and maintaining a winner. It’s worked so far — Georgia won the SEC in 2017 and should to be the media’s runaway favorite in the SEC East.
3 THE GREAT DANE
It is a safe bet Razorbacks guard Hjalte Froholdt is the first Danish player ever to represent a school at Media Days. The senior from Svendborg, Denmark, said Michigan State enlisted former Saints and Falcons kicker Morten Andersen to help try to recruit him to East Lansing. Andersen was an All-American kicker for the Spartans. “They got us on a speaker” phone, Froholdt recalled. “It kind of freaked them out when we started speaking Danish.”
4 HANDY MAN DAN
It’s been a long time since the Florida football program was thought of as a “fixer upper.” But it is a restoration project Dan Mullen faces as he returns to Florida after a 4-7 season mostly under the fired Jim McElwain. Mullen was offensive coordinator at Florida from 2005-08 before working as head coach at Mississippi State from 2009-17. Mullen takes the Gators to Starkville on Sept. 29. That ought to be a hoot.
