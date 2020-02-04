A week after winning the national championship, LSU coach Ed Orgeron found himself filling two major coaching vacancies with a significant deadline approaching.

Passing game coordinator Joe Brady had left for the NFL, accepting an offensive coordinator job with the Carolina Panthers, and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was named Baylor's next head coach — coaching transitions that are not uncommon among successful college football programs.

But national signing day was less than a month away, and speculation of the coaching departure's impact on recruiting almost began almost immediately.

Four-star inside linebacker Antoine Sampah, an Under Armour All-American who signed his letter of intent with LSU during December's early signing period, posted a series of ellipses on Twitter on Jan. 16, the day news broke of Aranda's departure to Baylor.

Aranda, who spent four seasons at LSU, had a focus on coaching linebackers and was one of the main recruiters for Sampah, a Virginia native who had chosen LSU over Clemson and other schools.

"And guess who's still at Clemson," a Twitter user replied to Sampah's post, a sarcastic jab that pointed out Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables had not left South Carolina.

"And guess who's still going to LSU," Sampah replied.

The young linebacker affirmed his commitment. He was somewhat bound to LSU due to his letter of intent, although the advent of the NCAA transfer portal offered some wiggle room, as the Southern Cal-to-Texas-back-to-Southern Cal saga unfolded last season with former five star wide receiver Bru McCoy.

Sampah's public discussion raised a series of question: Just how much would LSU's recruiting be impacted by its coaching departures? Was a national championship enough to negate the issue?

There are few case studies for an adequate comparison in the era of the December early signing period, which began in 2017.

Really, there's only one.

Alabama and Clemson are the only other programs that have won college football national championships in that span, and Clemson's core of coaches — head coach Dabo Swinney, Venables and co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott — has been stable, although Clemson will now experience something similar now that Scott has recently left to be the head coach at South Florida.

Meanwhile, Alabama coach Nick Saban has hired at least one new coordinator, if not two, since the 2016 season.

The Crimson Tide staff underwent seven assistant coaching hires after the 2019 season, a shake-up that caused four-star defensive tackle Jayson Jones to re-think his situation.

"Coaches come and go. I obviously know that," Jones told AL.com. "I just don't have that same feel with Alabama that I had with the last coaching staff. I know I have to get used to them and build a relationship with each and every one of them, but I just don't feel that mojo."

Jones, who remains committed to Alabama, has garnered some speculation that he may instead sign with Oregon on national signing day.

But outside Jones, the staff transitions have hardly affected Crimson Tide recruiting; the program has ranked within the top 5 classes in the last four recruiting cycles, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

And the reason Alabama has been able to sustain success in recruiting, 247Sports' national recruiting reporter Barton Simmons said, is the same reason LSU can.

"They've got a strong head coach from a recruiting perspective," Simmons said. "Amid all the movements and turnover, if the head coaching position is stable and if that head coach is an active voice and a prominent face on the recruiting trail, you've got a pretty good chance."

Orgeron's reputation as an ace recruiter precedes him. He's the coach that LSU administrators, coaches and players have credited with shaping the overall culture of the football program.

Orgeron can also use his personal stability as a recruiting point, having just signed a six-year, $7 million per year contract extension that runs through 2026.

The Larose native has publicly painted the recruiting rail as somewhat of a party since the Tigers won the national championship.

“As you can imagine, great reception on the road," Orgeron told WWL in an interview Monday night. "The recruits are fired up. Everybody wants to come to LSU. We plan on finishing strong, very strong on Wednesday. We got some great players still out there making a decision. Hopefully they come to LSU to add to a great team.”

It's essential that Orgeron is the one who's the most vocal on the recruiting trail in the middle of his own staff changes, Simmons said. He's the central cog, and if he's on the front lines, sending the text messages and direct messages and making the phone calls, he can answer the questions that are perhaps on every recruits' mind.

"The head coach is the common denominator, if that's what remains from that championship season," Simmons said, "and if that head coach is the one who is building a comfort level with you as a player, then I think it's going to instill some confidence that things can keep on going and that you're going to be a part of it."

Orgeron does have to battle the perceptions that come along with never having been a coordinator, Simmons said, so it can be a greater need for him to fill his coaching vacancies as national signing day approaches.

He answered one possible question for recruits early last week, when news broke that he'd replaced Aranda by hiring former LSU defensive coordinator and Nebraska coach Bo Pelini away from his head coaching gig at Youngstown State.

Defensive players, like Sampah, now know will be leading their defense, and Orgeron's push for star defensive line recruits could also include a pitch for Pelini's attacking 4-3 scheme.

Defensive recruits who were attracted to Aranda's defensive scheme can also make decisions based on the shift to Pelini.

"I think it is and was important to have a face of the defense," Simmons said. "... Just having that question answered is really important."

Orgeron has yet to replace Brady, the Broyles Award-winning assistant who helped construct LSU's record-breaking offense in tandem with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Orgeron has said he's taking his time with the hire, an indication of his confidence with Ensminger and how the offensive recruitment in the transition will hold.

"He's still got an offensive coordinator," Simmons said. "Now he's got a defensive coordinator. I think if those pieces are in place, you can function that way."