Two-hundreths of a second is all that separated Michael Cherry from an Olympic medal Thursday morning.
Cherry's bid to claim a medal in his first Olympic Games came up agonizingly short in the 400 meters final in the Tokyo Games at Olympic Stadium.
Cherry, a former LSU star who represents the USA, finished fourth and just off the medals stand after he was outleaned at the finish line by Grenada's Kirani James.
The 26-year-old Cherry has five medals from the World indoor and outdoor championships, but he went to Tokyo intent on adding Olympic hardware to his collection.
Still, Cherry, who was a seven-time All-American for LSU in 2016 and 2017 after transferring from Florida State, produced a personal-record time of 44.21 seconds.
However, he was edged at the finish line by James, a former Olympic gold medalist who settled for bronze this time with a 44.19.
Cherry shaved more than a tenth of a second off his old PR of 44.35 seconds, which he clocked in finishing second to Michael Norman at the U.S. Olympic trials in June.
But the PR was little consolation. Lying on his back after the close finish, a tired and disappointed Cherry ripped the lane number off his right hip, crumpled it up and threw it aside.
For awhile, it looked like Cherry wouldn't even have a chance to finish fourth. He was seventh among the field of eight runners when they turned for home with 100 meters to go.
He dug deep and produced one last burst, however, and quickly picked off three runners to pull even with James, who was running two lanes to his left.
But James, who won the gold medal at the 2012 London Games and was silver medalist in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, dipped his torso and crossed the line just before Cherry.
Norman, who was considered one of the favorites to win the gold in the 400 going into the Tokyo Games, finished a disappointing fifth with a time of 44.31 seconds.
Steven Gardiner of The Bahamas, the reigning World champion from 2019, raced to the gold medal in 43.85 seconds. Colombia's Anthony Jose Zambrano took the silver with a 44.08.
Cherry, who has two gold medals and two silver in the 4x400-meter relay and a silver in the 400 from the 2017 and 2019 World championships, will have one more shot at an Olympic medal in the 4x400.
The first round is at 6:25 a.m. Friday, but he will likely have a substitute runner since he had to run three rounds of the 400 this past week.
If the Amercans advance as expected, Cherry should be back to run a leg in the final at 6:50 a.m. Saturday.
Also in the the mix with the American relay team is former LSU star Vernon Norwood, a graduate of Morgan City High School.
Norwood anchored the USA to a bronze medal in the 4x400 mixed gender relay last weekend and should get a carry in the first round of the 4x400 and perhaps the final as well.
Leleux Romero bows out in vault
Also Thursday morning, former UL star Morgann Leleux Romero failed to get a mark in the women's pole vault finals in her first Olympic Games.
The third-place finisher at the U.S. Olympic trials in June, she missed three times at the opening height of 14 feet, 9 inches and was eliminated.