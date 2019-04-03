Out for his second save opportunity of the season Wednesday night, sophomore Devin Fontenot held onto a slim lead.
The reliever whom coach Paul Mainieri has said possesses major league ability retired three straight outs, and the No. 9 Tigers beat South Alabama 2-0 at Alex Box Stadium, capping a night of great pitching by LSU.
As the Tigers (21-9) relied on a thin bullpen before playing a weekend series against No. 11 Texas A&M, five pitchers — Ma’Khail Hilliard, Matthew Beck, Trent Vietmeier, Todd Peterson and Fontenot — combined to throw the Tigers’ second straight shutout.
South Alabama (13-15) had scored 15 runs against Southern Miss the previous night, but LSU allowed four hits. The Tigers’ pitchers stranded four runners in scoring position.
Hilliard, LSU’s most reliable starting pitcher last season, said his arm felt the best it has since he outpitched eventual No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize last year at Auburn. Returning from a shoulder injury, he had usually tired this season after two innings.
Against South Alabama, Hilliard struck out five batters over three innings. He didn’t let a batter reach base.
“That was the best Ma'Khail has looked,” coach Paul Mainieri said.
LSU’s offense didn’t produce against South Alabama starter Patrick McBride, who brought a 9.39 ERA into the game and had pitched just 7⅔ innings this season.
When LSU did reach base, it often tried to steal second base. The Tigers attempted five stolen bases through six innings, but they were thrown out three times, once because of batter’s interference.
The failed stolen base attempts stunted any offensive momentum. Not until the seventh inning, when LSU put runners on second and third with two outs, did the Tigers score a run.
After reaching a full count, senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis checked his swing and poked a slow ground ball toward the shortstop. Duplantis beat the throw, and Cade Beloso scored from third base. LSU had gone 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position before Duplantis’ at-bat.
“I didn't do it purposely,” Duplantis said of checking his swing, “but it ended up working out even better.”
LSU used Peterson and Fontenot to conserve the slim lead.
Peterson's fastball had touched 98 mph during one of his first outings, but he had since blown two saves and his velocity had dropped. His last appearance, against Mississippi State, he allowed two runs on six hits. On Wednesday night, Peterson pitched a scoreless eighth inning.
After LSU added a run in the top of the eighth, Fontenot used eight pitches to end the game. He struck out the final batter, and LSU won its fourth straight game.
The Tigers entered the week with a pitching staff thinned by injuries and sore arms. Mainieri worried as they faced a five-game week, but the pitchers, who struggled to throw strikes a few weeks ago, completed another shutout.
“Pretty much the plan as we laid it out,” Mainieri said, “was executed to perfection by those kids.”