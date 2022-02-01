Another slow start for LSU’s struggling offense was a recipe for disaster Tuesday night.
Ole Miss shot the lights out in the first half and built a 24-point lead with five-plus minutes left in the first half, then withstood several strong runs by LSU to score a big upset in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Try as they might, the Tigers couldn’t come all the way back from a 3-point barrage by the Rebels in the first half.
After cutting the deficit to 13 points at halftime, LSU pulled to within five points three times in the second half before Ole Miss, a 12½-point underdog coming in, hung on for a 76-72 win.
No. 25 LSU (16-6, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) had another tough night shooting the ball, especially in the first half when Ole Miss (12-10, 3-6) took advantage and shot 65.4% from the field to take control of the game early on.
The Rebels, who never trailed in the game, went on a tear after the teams were tied at 4-4 at the first official timeout with 15:49 remaining in the first half.
From there, Ole Miss, fueled by reigning SEC freshman of the week Daeshun Ruffin, went on a 39-15 run to take a 43-19 lead with 5:42 left in the first half.
But a 13-2 run for LSU the rest of the way got the Tigers back in the game going to the locker room when they were fortunate to be down by just 13 at 45-32.
The story of the first half was points per possession, a stat LSU coach Will Wade stresses often.
Ole Miss scored 1.32 points per possession on 34 possessions, while LSU scored just 0.97 points per possession on its 33 possession.
But LSU fought back in the second half before falling for the fifth time in the past six games.
Darius Days connected for a pair of 3-point baskets to start the half, the second one capping a 19-2 run that stretched back to the end of the first half.
The Tigers trailed by just five points with 13:37 to play and kept coming at the Rebels, who never got the lead back to double digits in the final 7:45.
LSU got it down to two points (69-67) on a 3-point basket by Tari Eason with 1:25 to play, and, after a couple of free throws by Ole Miss’ Nysier Brooks with 1:05 left, Eason hit a two-point field goal to make it 71-69 with 56 seconds left.
But Ole Miss, which lose Ruffin to what appeared to be an ankle injury with 12:06 remaining in the game, was able to finish LSU off.
Ruffin finished with 19 points to lead Ole Miss, while Luis Rodriguez had 15 and Brooks 10.
Rodriguez also had 12 rebounds and Brooks had eight.
The Rebels survived despite making just five field goals and shooting 31.3% in the second half. They finished the game making 52.4% from the floor.
Days scored 14 points in the second half and finished with 21 for LSU, which shot 40.5% from the field in the second half and 43.1% for the game, while Eason and Eric Gaines finished with 16 each.
Days also had 13 rebounds.