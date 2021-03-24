Sophomore Ali Kilponen joined the LSU softball team in 2019 as a talented but unpolished pitcher with a truckload of accolades. But the initial message from coach Beth Torina was patience.
With some work on her technical expertise and experience with one of the top programs in the nation, Kilponen has gone beyond Torina’s expectations. On top of being one of the team’s most reliable starters this season, she’s developed into a top-notch closer, an option Torina has almost never had in her 14 seasons as a head coach.
In LSU’s past seven games, Kilponen has pitched five times, two of them starts, and gone 3-1. She threw three scoreless innings in relief to help LSU win the opening game of the Tennessee series and pitched a complete game, a 4-1 victory as LSU clinched last weekend’s series with Texas A&M.
“I told her this is going to be a little bit longer process, you have to have patience,” Torina said. “You’re going to shine in a year or two. We’re seeing that now. Her stuff is truly electric. She has so much movement and so much velocity. We’re just at the beginning of what she’s going to be.”
What Torina didn’t know was how Kilponen would adapt to coming out of the bullpen without the chance to prepare mentally like a starter does. She leads the team with 13 appearances, is tied in victories with a 5-3 record, and has a team-best 52 strikeouts in 47⅔ innings with three complete games.
That Torina trusted her to start the deciding Game 3 against Texas A&M Monday shows a high level of maturity sand mental toughness.
“We’ve put her in a lot of tough spots, challenging spots,” Torina said. “I can’t say we’ve ever had a closer, or used someone in that function before.
“She’s so well suited for it. We found it by accident last year, a couple of times we brought her in and she dominated. It helps her mentality. She doesn’t have time to think and get in her own way. She’s just got to come in and execute, get us out of it.”
Kilponen said she has no preference and the differing styles have been a welcomed challenge. She got saves in her first two chances last season and has one in 2021.
“I like them both; any time I can get the ball, I love having the ball in my hand,” she said. “The relief situation is fun because the pressure is on. You don’t have time to think, you stick to the training. You’re excited to get in and close the game out.
“I feel I have improved a lot since the start of the season. A lot of mental aspects in game situations facing different teams, you have to have different strengths. Mentally I’ve really grown.”
Kilponen has also grown in stature among her teammates. Torina said Kilponen brings energy and hype to the bullpen, and senior pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch likes her ability to stay calm and focused.
“As a starter you have to have more of a relaxed mindset,” Gorsuch said. “What’s cool with Ali is she has the same mindset in either role. It’s hard to do both and she has it every time she steps on the rubber.”
Kilponen was dominant in high school. Among other awards, she was the state Player of the Year four times and Pitcher of the Year three times at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She led her team to three state titles and as a senior had a 0.42 earned run average with 273 strikeouts and 12 walks in 134 innings pitched.
Despite playing on a summer league team, she didn’t get serious about personal instruction as early as many star players. She originally committed to Colorado State but after re-opening her recruiting, her summer league coach Dave King tipped off Torina.
“When I came here I didn’t have much training before,” Kilponen said. “I didn’t have a pitching coach in Colorado before I got recruited. My freshman year was a building year, learning how to pitch, mechanics, learning how to spin. My first conversation with Beth was like that. It was going to take a couple of years to become the kind of pitcher I wanted to be, so I didn’t come into conversation about starting or relieving.”
Torina watched her pitch in a high school game and liked her competitiveness on top of raw ability.
“She was super competitive,” Torina said. “She had a big upside, a strong kid who threw hard. I knew she didn’t have a ton of technical instruction. I hoped with some she could become something great. She had a lot of question marks from herself and the world coming in here and had a lot to prove. She has lived up to the billing.”