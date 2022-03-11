WHO: No. 6 LSU (11-3) vs. Bethune Cookman (5-8)
WHEN: 2 p.m., Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 6 by Collegiate Baseball. Bethune-Cookman is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Bethune Cookman — TBD
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU narrowly escaped a loss to the Wildcats on Friday, but will look to close out its final weekend of non-conference games on a high note. Jacob Berry went 3 for 5 in the victory on Friday, and was one of three Tigers to knock a home run. Both Cade Doughty and Dylan Crews also shot rockets into the stands. The Tigers’ bullpen also continues to be a strength. Bryce Collins and Devin Fontenot closed the final 4 ⅓ innings allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out five. It’ll be interesting to see who the Tigers use next and if Ma’Khail Hilliard will be a part of Saturday’s rotation.