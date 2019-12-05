LSU plays No. 4 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship Saturday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The No. 2 Tigers can secure their first conference title since 2011 and a spot in the College Football Playoff. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game for LSU.

1. Score fast and early

LSU and Georgia bring different styles of play into this game. The Tigers score fast and rack up points. The Bulldogs use their defense and running game to wear down opponents deep into the fourth quarter. Georgia has averaged 25.3 points in conference games, so if LSU jumps out to a multiple-touchdown lead, the Bulldogs may not catch up. Pace will help determine the outcome, and the winner will enforce its style.

2. All on Fromm

During junior quarterback Jake Fromm’s career, Georgia has gone 1-5 when he has thrown at least 30 passes. The only win came earlier this season against Florida. Fromm, who completed less than 50% of his passes in each of the last four games, has not shown he can carry Georgia’s offense, especially with the Bulldogs depleted at wide receiver. LSU should make him try. When his pass attempts rise, it means Georgia lost its rhythm.

3. Disrupt with turnovers

In Georgia’s one loss this year, a double-overtime stunner at home to South Carolina, the Bulldogs turned the ball over four times. Fromm tossed three interceptions — the only picks he has thrown this season. The Gamecocks won 20-17. Georgia’s offense lacks explosiveness, so it can’t afford to lose possessions. Turnovers can make the Bulldogs abandon their running game and put LSU’s offense back on the field. The Tigers have forced 18 turnovers this season.

4. Use the tight end, Joe

If there is a weakness in Georgia’s defense, the Bulldogs have looked vulnerable against large receivers over the middle of the field. Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet caught nine passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. South Carolina receiver Bryan Edwards had six receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. Florida tight end Kyle Pitts grabbed four passes for 78 yards. For LSU, tight end Thaddeus Moss can present a matchup problem.