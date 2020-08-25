There is a pretty significant Louisiana flavor to The Associated Press preseason All-America team released Tuesday.
LSU junior wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley were named as first-teamers along with Alabama senior linebacker Dylan Moses, Alabama senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith from Amite and Jennings native Travis Etienne, a senior running back at Clemson.
Chase won the Biletnikoff Award in 2019, given annually to the nation’s top receiver. He set LSU and Southeastern Conference records with 1,780 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns on 84 catches, an average of 21.2 yards per reception.
Stingley had one of the most impressive debuts for any LSU freshman, starting all 15 games in 2019 and earning consensus All-American honors as well as being named AP SEC newcomer of the year. Stingley led the SEC and ranked fifth nationally with six interceptions, including two in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. He also led the conference and ranked second nationally with 21 pass deflections and served as the Tigers’ primary punt returner with 17 returns for a 9.6-yard average.
No LSU players were named to the second team.
Moses, who prepped at University High before moving to IMG Academy in Florida, sat out all of the 2019 season with a preseason knee injury. He returns after earning All-American and All-SEC honors as a sophomore in 2018 when he led the Crimson Tide with 86 tackles, including 10 for loss with 3½ sacks.
Smith finished third in the SEC in 2019 with 1,256 yards on 68 catches with 14 touchdowns, earning second-team All-America and first-team All-SEC honors. Smith caught the game-winning touchdown pass as a freshman in the 2018 CFP title game to beat Georgia in overtime.
Etienne is the Clemson and ACC career leader in rushing touchdowns (56) and total touchdowns (60) and is the nation’s active leader in career rushing yards with 4,038. He rushed for 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2019 as he helped Clemson to the CFP National Championship Game against LSU.
The Associated Press All-America team was selected by 47 voters on this year’s poll. Voters were asked to consider all Division I players, including those whose teams are not playing this fall or who opted out of playing this season.
Eleven such players were selected as first-teamers, including highly regarded Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Oregon State tackle Penei Sewell. Twelve more players were on the second team, including Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.
Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.
Tackles — x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.
Guards — x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee.
Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.
Tight end — x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State.
Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama.
All-purpose player — y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue.
Kicker — x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa.
DEFENSE
Ends — x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami.
Tackles — Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt.
Linebackers — y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.
Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State.
Safeties — Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse.
Punter — Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State.
Running backs — Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis.
Tackles — Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin.
Guards — x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force; x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, Southern California.
Center — x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.
Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.
Receivers — Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota.
All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama.
Kicker — Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma.
Defense
Ends — Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest; Quincy Roche, senior, Miami.
Tackles — y-Jay Tufele, junior, Southern California; x-Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington.
Linebackers — Chazz Surratt senior, North Carolina; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri; x-Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern.
Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; y-Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech.
Safeties — x-Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon; Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU.
Punter — x-Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers.
(x-team not scheduled to play in the fall; y-opted out of season)