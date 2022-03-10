Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber has given up his usual short haircut for a shaggier look this season, and he's doing it for a reason - to bring attention to the fact that some college programs accused of cheating have yet to be punished by the NCAA.
Weber told media Wednesday after KSU's 73-67 loss to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament that he's refusing to cut his hair until the NCAA punishes some of the teams that were involved in FBI investigations that revealed possible recruiting violations.
LSU, Kansas, North Carolina State, Auburn and Oklahoma State are among the major programs that have been tied up in a federal investigation into alleged corruption in college basketball.
Weber, who announced his resignation Thursday after 10 years at KSU, became emotional after the loss when he defended his track record at Kansas State.
“We did it the right way,” Weber said, according to the Wichita Eagle. “We did it with our guys graduating. ... I’m on the NCAA ethics committee. And on the meetings, I was told that they were going to take care of the people in the FBI stuff. So I told somebody, 'I’m going to grow my hair until something happens.'
“Obviously, it’s still growing. That’s the sad part of our business. Lon Kruger told me the other day, think about all the guys in the FBI thing. They are all in the NCAA Tournament except one. So I’m just proud of what I’ve done.”
LSU is one of those teams that appears to be in a good position to earn an NCAA Tournament bid, but there are questions surrounding coach Will Wade's future after the NCAA sent LSU a notice of allegations of potential rule violations in his program.
LSU has several weeks to respond to the notice, and it may take months before the NCAA determines if Wade or the program will face punishment.
The FBI has also been to Baton Rouge as it continues its own investigation into Wade and his program, Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reported a year ago.
A transcript of a wiretapped conversation between Wade and Christian Dawkins, who was convicted of federal fraud and bribery charges in two separate trials, showed the two men discussing attempts to bring a prospect, Balsa Koprivica, to LSU.
Yahoo Sports, in March 2019, reported the details of another recorded conversation between Wade and Dawkins where Wade discussed his "strong-ass offer" for future LSU guard Javonte Smart.
Wade, who was suspended by LSU for five weeks following the Yahoo Sports report, declined to explain what offer he was discussing at the time.
LSU (21-10) is scheduled to play Missouri at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in the SEC Tournament.