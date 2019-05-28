The LSU track and field team reaped the rewards of a strong outdoor season Tuesday when it picked up three top awards from the Southeastern Conference.
Coach Dennis Shaver was chosen as the men's coach of the year, while freshmen Mondo Duplantis and Sha'Carri Richardson combined for three awards.
Shaver received his eighth SEC coach of the year honor after leading the Tigers to their first league title in 29 years earlier this month. The honor for Shaver was the first on the men's side as his first seven came on the women's side.
Meanwhile, Duplantis was named the men's Field Athlete of the Year and men's Freshman Field Athlete of the Year and Richardson was chosen as the women's Freshman Runner of the Year.
The LSU men claimed the SEC title on May 11 with 105 points, overtaking Florida late in the three-day competition to top Florida by 10 points.
It was the first SEC outdoor title for LSU since coach Pat Henry led the Tigers to three in a row from 1988-90.
The Tigers won individual titles in the triple jump, pole vault and high jump and won the 4x100-meter relay for the fourth consecutive year.
Duplantis swept the men’s field awards after setting a collegiate record of 19 feet, 8¼ inches on the final day of the three-day SEC meet. That currently stands as the top mark in the world this year.
His clearance on his third and final attempt broke the old record of Tennessee's Lawrence Johnson, whose mark of 19-7½ stood for 23 years.
In setting the record on a cool and chilly evening in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Duplantis won by nearly 1½ feet over Texas A&M's Jacob Wooten.
It was the first title in the men's pole vault for LSU since 1990.
Duplantis also claimed both SEC honors during the indoor season, when he set the indoor collegiate record at the conference meet on the way to winning at the NCAA championships.
He is the first field athlete in SEC history to sweep all four honors.
Richardson, a freshman, also flashed her enormous potential on the final day of the SEC championships.
She anchored the Lady Tigers' winning 4x100-meter relay, then swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes to wow the crowd in Fayetteville.
Richardson became the first freshman in league history to sweep the short sprints and participate on the winning 4x100 relay.
She won the 100 with a slightly wind-aided time of 11.00 seconds, set a personal record in the 200 with a 22.57 and came from fourth place to win the relay in 42.93 seconds.
Richardson clocked a wind-legal time of 10.99 seconds in the NCAA East Preliminary rounds this past Friday.
In doing so, she joined USC's Twanisha Terry as the only freshmen in NCAA history to run a sub-11 second 100. Terry also ran a 10.99 last season.
Both Duplantis and Richardson will look to score big points for the Tigers and Lady Tigers in the NCAA championships that will be held June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.