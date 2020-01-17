LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss has declared early for the NFL draft, closing out a collegiate career that began at North Carolina State and ended in Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-3, 249-pound junior is entering the league where his father, Randy Moss, left a Hall of Fame legacy. Moss is a projected Day 2 selection in the draft, and he would be the 15th tight end selected in school history.
Former tight end Foster Moreau was picked in the fourth round by the Oakland Raiders last year.
Moss is the ninth LSU underclassman to forgo his senior season for the pros. That's the most by any school this year so far, and it's the second-most in school history, just shy of the 11 underclassmen who declared early in 2012.
Moss joins wide receiver Justin Jefferson, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, center Lloyd Cushenberry and left tackle Saahdiq Charles as the fifth offensive starter to leave LSU early.
Moss was LSU's fifth-leading receiver with 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns. He played in all but one game for the Tigers, missing the Northwestern State game due to what LSU coach Ed Orgeron called a "coach's decision."
The tight end position was transformed in LSU's new spread offense, constructed by offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and former passing game coordinator Joe Brady. Orgeron joked in the preseason that the tight end was no longer just another offensive tackle, and Moss thrived in the position's new role.
Paired with the graduation of Stephen Sullivan, there is unproven depth left at tight end for the Tigers in 2020.
It's most likely that star recruit Arik Gilbert will step in immediately in the tight end vacancy. The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Georgia native is the highest-rated tight end in the history of 247Sports, and he was named Gatorade National Player of the Year after catching 101 passes for 1,760 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Marietta High.
Colorado native Kole Taylor is also a member of LSU's 2020 signing class, and the 6-foot-7, 228-pound tight end began practicing with LSU before the Peach Bowl.
Jamal Pettigrew, who missed the 2018 season with an offseason ACL tear, is expected to return for his senior season and junior college transfer TK McLendon and true freshman Ray Parker helped the defensive depth in 2019 by flipping to defensive end and outside linebacker, respectively.
Moss may be most known nationally by his toe-tapping reception in LSU's 46-41 win over Alabama, when Moss was forced out of bounds, then touched his toes in play while making a 16-yard catch at the Crimson Tide's 1-yard line. The play led to a touchdown that set LSU up 26-13 in the program's first victory over Alabama since 2011.
Moss had his most impressive stretch in the postseason, when he combined for 11 catches, 147 yards and three touchdowns in the SEC Championship Game, the Peach Bowl semifinal and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
He recorded a career-high 99 yards in LSU's 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, when he caught a 62-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
In 2016, Moss started in three games at North Carolina State, where he recorded six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown before transferring to LSU. He sat out the 2017 season, then missed the 2018 season and most of spring football due to a foot injury.
Moss caught Orgeron's attention during his recovery.
"We always knew he could catch," Orgeron said in August. "Spring break, I was in there working out. Most of the players were on spring break. He wasn't. I said, 'What's up?' He said, 'I'm staying here, Coach. I want to have a great year.' So, he's committed himself to working out and getting better. He's really focused. Hopefully, he can have a good year for us."