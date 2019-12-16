Shortly after winning LSU's second Heisman Trophy in school history, quarterback Joe Burrow said he couldn't wait to get away from all the interviews and the media obligations and return to practice on Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior was right back where he wanted to be Monday afternoon, tossing practice throws to receivers in LSU's indoor practice facility.

It was the team's first practice since the No. 1 Tigers (13-0) beat Georgia 37-10 in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 7.

LSU will make its first appearance in the College Football Playoff against No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the Peach Bowl semifinal in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

And Burrow wasn't the only player to bring hardware home to Baton Rouge.

No, LSU brought in quite a haul last Thursday at the College Football Awards in Atlanta, with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase winning the Biletnikoff Award for nation's top receiver and safety Grant Delpit winning the Thorpe Award for nation's top defensive back.

Burrow slung passes to Chase in Monday's practice, while passing game coordinator Joe Brady chirped directions.

Brady won the Broyles Award for nation's top assistant coach last Tuesday, becoming the first non-coordinator and the first coach to win the award in his first season with the school.

And on the far end of the indoor facility, LSU coach Ed Orgeron directed the defensive line, his first practice after being named ESPN's Coach of the Year.

The week of rest appeared to do well for what was already a healthy Tigers football team. Each player who started in the SEC title game was in attendance at Monday's open session of practice.

True freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price wore a gold noncontact jersey. The Baton Rouge native and Southern Lab graduate has rushed for 276 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Roll call

Players missing from the open portion of LSU football practice:

Todd Harris, S, junior

Michael Smith, OL, junior

Thomas Perry, OT, true freshman

