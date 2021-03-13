NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Instead of Calling the Hogs on Championship Sunday in the Southeastern Conference tournament, they’ll be Callin’ Baton Rouge.
No. 3 seed LSU took down No. 2 Arkansas, one of the hottest teams in the country, with a 78-71 win Saturday afternoon in Bridgestone Arena to advance to the title game.
LSU (18-8) won for the fourth consecutive time to advance to the title game at noon Sunday against regular-season champion Alabama.
Sixth-ranked Alabama (23-6) punched its ticket earlier in the day with a 73-68 victory over No. 4 seed Tennessee.
It will be LSU’s first appearance in the championship game since 1993 and fourth overall since the tournament was brought back in 1979.
The Tigers won the title in 1980, but fell to Alabama in 1987 and Kentucky in 1993.
LSU and Arkansas, ranked No. 8 in the latest AP polls, were locked in a tight game in the rubber game of their three-game set this season when the Tigers took over.
The teams were tied at 52-all with 11:42 remaining when LSU put 12 unanswered points on the scoreboard to grab its largest lead of the game 64-52 at the 7:31 mark.
Arkansas (22-6) refused to go away, however, and made it a game despite trailing by 10 points with 2:28 to play.
The Razorbacks, who had won nine games in a row and 12 of its last 13, made one last run with nine points in a row to trim the deficit to 72-71 with 37 seconds left.
But Javonte Smart hit a floater from just outside the paint area to push the lead back to three, then added two free throws with 11 seconds to go.
Eric Gaines, who capped thr Tigers' 12-0 spurt in the second half with a field goal, got the final points with a pair of free throws with 4 seconds to play as LSU finished on a 7-0 run.
