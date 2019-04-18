A day after the whirlwind news of a shakeup in the LSU athletics department, the school has officially announced former Texas A&M Athletic Director Scott Woodward will take the same position in Baton Rouge.

The news began to circulate Wednesday when it was announced Joe Alleva would be leaving the Athletic Director position he's held since 2008. LSU later announced he would shift to the new position of special assistant to the president for donor relations.

“We are happy to welcome a fellow Tiger back home,” said LSU President F. King Alexander in a statement Thursday morning. “Scott brings a strong track record of winning championships, graduating student-athletes and building an infrastructure for future achievement. His leadership will take us into a new era for Tiger Athletics.”

A formal welcome will be held on Tuesday with the public invited to join.

The decision to remove Alleva as athletic director was made Tuesday night during a tight-lipped executive meeting held by the LSU Board of Supervisors, according to a board member who asked not to be identified because university officials asked members to remain quiet.

Woodward, a Baton Rouge native, comes to LSU by way of the Aggies, where he was behind two major coaching hires the past two years. He had held that position since 2016. Woodward is just weeks removed from luring Buzz Williams from Virginia Tech to replace Billy Kennedy as men's basketball coach, and last year he hired Jimbo Fisher to a 10-year, $75 million deal from Florida State to replace Kevin Sumlin as football coach.

“Returning home to the LSU family to lead the department of athletics is incredibly humbling and exciting,” Woodward said in the release. “The state university has been a part of my life for more than five decades, and I know – and I embrace – the high expectations of Tiger Nation. We will win championships and we will do it the right way, representing LSU with pride and dignity every step of the way.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, Woodward earned $900,000 in base salary as part of a five-year deal that expires in January 2021. He owes Texas A&M about $40,000 for leaving, according to the terms of the contract.

Woodward was the athletic director at the University of Washington from 2008-15 and served as the school's vice chancellor of external affairs from 2004-08. The latter was a similar position to the one he held at LSU from 2000-04, when he was then-Chancellor Mark Emmert's representative to the athletic department as the director of external affairs.

Before that, Woodward was a political consultant and legislative liaison in Baton Rouge, where he founded a government and public relations firm in the mid-1990s.

Along with Ed Orgeron, a Larose native, Woodward's hiring marks the first time since 1955 that LSU's athletic director and football coach are both from Louisiana. T.P. "Skipper" Heard was athletic director then, and Gaynell Tinsley was the football coach before being succeeded that year by Paul Dietzel.

The hiring also comes amid scrutiny over the Tigers' basketball program and coach Will Wade, who was reinstated over the weekend after a suspension by the school lasting more than a month. The decision to suspend Wade on March 8 came after he declined to meet with LSU officials to answer questions regarding leaked FBI wiretaps that detailed phone calls between the coach and a federally convicted middleman. Wade missed the entirety of the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament, but met with school officials for the first time Friday before his reinstatement was announced Sunday evening.

As far as Alleva, his $725,000-per-year contract with the university is set to expire June, 30, 2020, and if he were fired by LSU without cause, Alleva would be entitled to 100 percent of the remaining base salary, which is about $650,000.

LSU would have needed to pay Alleva 35 percent of the balance, or about $227,500, within 30 days of his termination, and the rest would have been paid in equal monthly payments over the next 30 months.

Information from The Advocate's Brooks Kubena was used in this report.