Smile. That’s what every LSU football fan and football coach should do when they think of Tigers defensive end Rashard Lawrence.

It is a natural byproduct of Lawrence himself. A big, burly teddy bear of a man with a beard much thicker than you would think any 19-year-old could grow (Lawrence turns 20 on Sept. 27, but still) that frames a seemingly perpetual smile. He looks like he just wants to wrap you up in a big 'ol hug and never let you go.

That’s what opposing ball carriers and quarterbacks, think too. Of course, when they think of a Rashard Lawrence bear hug, they are not smiling.

Sweating, perhaps. But not smiling.

Already somehow a junior, the former prep All-American out of Monroe Neville has become a stalwart of not only LSU’s defensive front but its entire defense.

Let linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams soak up all the preseason All-American honors and accolades. Let linebacker/rush end K’Lavon Chaisson put a magnetic pull on all the glory if he can be a double-digit sack man this season.

But it all starts up front with the three down linemen in LSU’s base 3-4 alignment, guys like Lawrence and fellow end Glen Logan and former Texas Tech transfer Breiden Fehoko at nose tackle. It’s those guys who clog up the running game and free the pass rushers to map out unimpeded routes to the quarterback.

Someone asked Lawrence how many times he was double-team blocked this past season. He couldn’t pull a specific number out of the air, but he said it was most of the time.

He seemed to relish the prospect of him and/or Fehoko and Logan being double-teamed this year, what it would mean for the defense overall.

“If they’re double-teaming two of us, someone is making the tackle,” Lawrence said. “No loafs.”

Lawrence doesn’t loaf. Though he missed three games this past season with ankle injuries, Lawrence still ranked third among LSU defensive linemen with 32 tackles, registering at least one tackle per game including a career-high six stops in the Citrus Bowl against Notre Dame.

Five LSU players named to 2018 Coaches Preseason All-SEC teams Five LSU players were named to the 2018 Coaches Preseason All-SEC First team, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday morning.

LSU’s preseason practices have seen Lawrence miss a handful of workouts, but he wants to turn any worried frowns about his health upside down.

“Just some maintenance stuff. Not a specific injury,” said Lawrence, who said he would have been able to play if the Tigers had a real game this past week

“I’m 100 percent. It was just taking care of my body and being ready for this week.”

No. 25-ranked LSU will need a 100 percent Lawrence, body and soul, if the Tigers want to take down No. 8 Miami on Sunday in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (6:30 p.m., ABC).

“We kind of kept it simple last week, but this week we’re going to really dig into the gameplan, master it, and practice it all week,” said Lawrence, whose uncle Oliver played linebacker at LSU from 1985-89. “It’s great that we have an extra day to prepare for these guys. We need it. They’re a helluva team.

“It’s going to be exciting to see all the different things we put in.”

Like Lawrence, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is in his third year at LSU as well. The full flower of Aranda’s fertile mind, with new schemes and formations, is expected to be on display at Jerry World.

Can't see video below? Click here.

One of the biggest points of emphasis has been creating more turnovers. LSU caused a respectable 18 turnovers this past season. But Miami, with its ubiquitous turnover chain, forced 31 turnovers, third-most in the FBS.

“Its something Coach O and coach Aranda have been on us about since the summer,” Lawrence said. “We call it ‘rip attempts.’ Getting the ball out. We actually have a statistic now where we count how many rip attempts each guy has during a game. He shows it every day, either in the team meeting or in the position room.

“We can take the next step in our defense if we can get more balls out, get more interceptions, get more pressures, to cause more fumbles and interceptions. It’s something we’ve worked really hard on and we have to put it into play Sunday.”

Lawrence would love nothing more than to cause a strip or pounce on a critical turnover against Miami.

It certainly would make him smile.

Miami coach Mark Richt: On Joe Burrow, plenty crowd noise from LSU 'Cajuns,' more Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt said on his weekly radio show Monday that he expected LSU to start Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow.