Three of LSU's baseball games are set for next season.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic on Monday announced the schedule for the 2020 weekend tournament, which will run from Feb. 28 to March 1.

Now in its 20th year, the tournament will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston. It features six teams — three from the Southeastern Conference and three from the Big 12.

Making its third appearance the event, LSU will play Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma.

Here's LSU schedule for the weekend:

— Texas, Friday at 7 p.m.

— Baylor, Saturday at 3 p.m.

— Oklahoma, Sunday at 11 a.m.

Arkansas and Missouri will also represent the SEC. Tickets will be available for purchase in November from the Astros website.