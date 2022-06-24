Christian Little, a rising junior right-hander from Vanderbilt, has committed to LSU.

Little posted on his Instagram a picture from behind home plate at Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday and committed Friday.

This is the third player and second pitcher LSU has brought in from the transfer portal this offseason. Little will add depth to a staff that struggled for much of this season and, in Johnson's words, "ran out of bullets" in the NCAA Hattiesburg regional. This year, Little posted a 3.72 ERA with 46 strikeouts and 127 walks through 38⅔ innings.

Though he mainly came out of the bullpen, Little did make three starts, including one against LSU in May. His longest outing as a starter was four innings against Georgia, when he allowed three runs on five hits, striking out four and walking two in the 19 batters he faced.

Little also posted a save against Texas A&M on April 29, when he went four innings, allowing just one run on one hit, striking out five and walking two.

Little was an early enrollee at Vanderbilt as a freshman, finishing high school early to pitch in the SEC at age 17 during the 2020-21 season. He posted a 5.48 ERA through 42⅔ innings, starting 11 of his 14 appearances.

His father, Chris, was drafted in the 12th round of the MLB Draft in 2001, pitching for for the Low-A affiliate of the Montreal Expos in 2003 and playing eight seasons of independent baseball before he retired.