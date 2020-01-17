LSU forward Ayana Mitchell is so far ahead of the field in the Southeastern Conference women’s field goal percentage ranking, she’s setting her sights on another sport.
“I’m trying to get her up a few more points so she can challenge (LSU quarterback) Joe Burrow’s pass completion percentage,” LSU women’s basketball sports information director Judy Wilson joked Friday.
Mitchell, who leads the nation with a 72.1 mark, is creeping up on Burrow, who finished his historic season with a phenomenal 76.3 mark.
Mitchell’s number is equally amazing. She’s 12.1 points better than her nearest rival in conference play, Aliyah Boston of No. 1-ranked South Carolina. Mitchell has connected on 98 of 136 shots, averaging 14.4 points per game. She’s fourth in the league with 9.2 rebounds per game.
“I feel like, yeah, I’m going with the flow and taking advantage of the situation,” Mitchell said.
In Thursday’s 64-60 loss at Mississippi State, Mitchell connected on 10 of 12 shots and recorded the 35th double-double of her career with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
“She’s shooting 70% in a tough conference, seeing double- and triple-teams, and still muscles through to score at a high percentage. That’s a young lady with a different level of toughness behind her. We rally behind that. The team feeds off of that.
“She’s also one of my best defenders. She can guard 1 through 5 and she’s selfless. She’ll rotate over and take a charge.”
LSU (13-4, 3-2 in SEC) will try to get back on the winning track against No. 11 Kentucky (15-2, 4-1) Sunday at 1 p.m. in the PMAC.
Still struggling
While Mitchell has been red hot all season, the same can’t be said for LSU efforts from the perimeter. Against Mississippi State, LSU bigs were 16 for 25 (64%) but perimeter players were 11 for 31 (35.5).
Point guard Khalya Pointer made a respectable 5 of 12 shots Thursday but is 16 for 47 (34%) during her last four games.
Classy
Mitchell is a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award given annually to a men’s and women’s basketball player each with notable achievements in community, classroom, character and competition. Mitchell is the only nominee from the SEC and along with men’s team guard Skylar Mays makes LSU the only school with two nominees.
The field — 30 each for men and women — will be narrowed to two 10 finalists from each gender with the winners announced at the respective Final Fours in April.
Backing Pat
LSU’s game Sunday marks the date for the ‘We Back Pat’ promotion honoring Tennessee's Hall of Fame former coach Pat Summitt, for whom Fargas played and coached. Summitt won 1,098 games and eight NCAA titles in 39 years before dying at 64 of early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016.
“Pat is someone dear to myself in a personal way,” Fargas said. “Any time we can bring awareness and raise money for those affected by Alzheimer’s, that’s what she wanted us to do. She was outspoken when she was diagnosed and took it on as a challenge like she did everything else. To recognize her is special for a lady who meant so much to basketball.”
Mitchell said she met Summitt once as a middle schooler at a basketball camp.
“What I remember about her was she was so strong,” Mitchell said. “Everything she said, the way she walked, the way she moved. When she walked into eh room, you knew to be quiet and pay attention. Just her name carries weight. ‘We Back Pat’ is respect.”