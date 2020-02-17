A week after LSU announced its neutral-site series with Florida State, the Tigers' athletic program revealed it has signed another contract with an opponent from a Power 5 conference.

LSU and Utah have agreed to a home-and-home series in 2031 and 2032, the schools announced Monday afternoon. The programs haven't played in nearly 50 years, and the first game is scheduled for Sept. 6, 2031 in Salt Lake City. The second will be played in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 11, 2032.

It is the second major football scheduling contract under LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, and it follows the school's commitment behind Woodward's predecessor, Joe Alleva, to bring more quality opponents to Tiger Stadium after a decade of high-profile games being played at neutral-site locations.

LSU made nearly $23 million off its seven game guarantees in the last decade, starting with a 30-24 win over North Carolina in 2010 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, and concluding with a 33-17 win over Miami in the 2018 season opener in the same stadium.

In the next decade at Tiger Stadium, LSU will also play Texas (2020), UCLA (2024), Clemson (2026), Oklahoma (2028) and Arizona State (2029).

LSU's home-and-home series with Utah brings an apparent balance to its high-paying contract with Florida State, a two-game series that will pay LSU a total of $10.2 million and will be played in each of the schools' home states.

LSU's first game against Florida State will be played Sept. 4, 2022, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and the second will be played Sept. 3, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

LSU owns a 2-0 lead over Utah in the all-time series between the schools. Both victories were at Tiger Stadium. LSU beat Utah 35-10 in 1974, and the Tigers won 35-7 in 1976.

Although it is uncertain exactly what the status of either football program will be more than a decade from now, the circumstances will almost certainly carry higher stakes than they did when LSU and Utah met in the 1970s.

Although LSU was still part of the Southeastern Conference at the time, the Tigers were on a downward slope toward the end of the Charles McClendon era. The football team went 5-5-1 in 1974, 6-4-1 in 1976, and McClendon was fired after the Tigers went 7-5 in 1979.

In 1974, Utah was a lowly team in the Western Athletic Conference, a 1-10 football team that was 20 years away from its first 10-win season in school history.

The Utes have been on a meteoric rise since the turn of the century. The program shifted conferences twice (Mountain West, then Pac-12) and recorded undefeated seasons in 2004 and 2008 under former head coach Urban Meyer and current coach Kyle Whittingham.

In the last two seasons, Utah played in back-to-back Pac-12 Championship Games. The Utes climbed as high as No. 5 in the College Football Playoff Rankings at the end of the 2019 regular season, but ended its season with losses to Oregon in the Pac-12 title and Texas in the Alamo Bowl.