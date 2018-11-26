LSU inside linebacker Devin White has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

White, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound Cotton Valley native, recorded a career-high 17 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in LSU's epic 74-72 loss at Texas A&M in seven overtimes on Saturday.

White's strip fumble from Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams early in the fourth quarter resulted in a 58-yard scoop-and-score touchdown by outside linebacker Michael Divinity that tied the game 24-24.

White, who has been named a finalist for the Butkus Award, was also named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after LSU's 36-16 win over then-No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 13.