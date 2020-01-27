A familiar name will be the next person to lead LSU's defense: Bo Pelini.

The former LSU defensive coordinator who helped LSU win a national championship in 2007 under then-coach Les Miles is set to return to Baton Rouge for another stint as the team's defensive coordinator, a source confirmed with The Advocate Monday.

Pelini agreed to a three-year contract worth $2.3 million per year, a figure just under the $2.5 million LSU was paying his predecessor, Dave Aranda, who left Baton Rouge to be the head coach at Baylor.

Such a payment would make Pelini the second highest-paid assistant in the nation, below Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, who just signed a new $2.5 million per year deal.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron offered the vacant defensive coordinator position to the 52-year-old Pelini, who has been the head coach at Youngstown State since 2015, and both schools officially announced Pelini's departure to LSU Monday afternoon.

"The opportunity to return to LSU is truly unique," Pelini said in a news release. "Culturally, with my prior experience at LSU, I know it is a great fit for me. The chance to work with Coach (Ed) Orgeron, the ability to take charge of the Tigers defense. All of that in a place that both my family and I immensely enjoyed when we were there before is very exciting for us. We are very honored and looking forward to this next chapter."

The news comes 11 days after Aranda was formally introduced as Baylor's next head coach, and it ends the search for one of Orgeron's two main staff vacancies.

The other, passing game coordinator, opened up when Broyles Award winner Joe Brady was hired away by Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, Baylor's former coach, to be the offensive coordinator in Rhule's first staff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Orgeron is expected to take a patient approach in hiring Brady's replacement, the source said, as the program moves deeper into its offseason restoration following its fourth national championship in school history.

Multiple transitional moves have happened in the two weeks since LSU beat Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Last Friday, defensive line coach Dennis Johnson, who spent the 2019 season as an analyst due to injury, joined Aranda's staff at Baylor, which also officially announced the hiring of analyst Jorge Munoz as Aranda's new wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Orgeron also agreed to terms on a new six-year, $42 million contract that will run through 2026, a deal that boosted him among the top 5 highest-paid head coaches in college football.

Pelini's hiring and Orgeron's contract with LSU must meet approval by the Board of Supervisors, which next meets on March 6.

"We are privileged to have one of the top defensive coordinators in all of football in Bo Pelini join our staff," Orgeron said in a news release. "Bo has had some of the best defenses in football during his career and we are looking forward to him bringing his tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise back to LSU to continue to win championships."

Replacing Aranda was paramount for the Tigers, which have largely built their reputation on defense in the past few decades. Aranda, who had just finished his fourth season in Baton Rouge, was highly respected in coaching circles as a defensive guru and he garnered the nickname "The Professor" for his creative blitz packages and versatility in creating leverage for his units.

Pelini holds a similar reputation as a defensive mind, although he has been a head coach since leaving LSU for Nebraska in 2008 after the Tigers defeated Ohio State in the BCS national championship game.

In Pelini's three seasons as defensive coordinator at LSU from 2005 to 2007, the Tigers produced four first-round NFL Draft picks along with six first-team All-America selections, which included defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey and safety Craig Steltz.

LSU's defense never ranked lower than third nationally in total defense in Pelini's tenure. The Tigers led the Southeastern Conference in scoring defense in both 2006 (12.6 points allowed per game) and 2007 (14.2 points per game).

LSU averaged 38 sacks per season in that three-year span, and the defense created a combined 71 turnovers. It's this attacking style of defense that links Orgeron and Pelini together. Orgeron has consistently preached for more sacks, more tackles for loss and more turnovers, and the Tigers ranked with the nation's top 25 in each category in the 2019 season.

Orgeron and Pelini share a mentor in Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Orgeron was a defensive line coach for Carroll at Southern Cal from 2001 to 2004. When Carroll was the defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers and the head coach of the New England Patriots in the late 1990s, Pelini served as his defensive backs and linebackers coach.

Pelini's success as a coordinator led to his hiring at Nebraska in 2008. He was fired in 2014, despite going 67-27 in eight seasons. The Cornhuskers never won fewer than nine games, but a constant string of 9-4 and 10-4 seasons began to build a sense of stagnancy in his program.

Pelini also had a polarizing reputation due to his blunt and fiery personality, which included an episode where he was caught on audiotape cursing Nebraska fans and media.

In 2015, Pelini returned to his hometown in Youngstown, Ohio, and became the head coach at Youngstown State. The Penguins went 33-28 in Pelini's five seasons, which included an appearance in the 2017 FCS National Championship Game.

Pelini attended Cardinal Mooney High, the same high school as former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops. Pelini worked for Stoops for one season in 2004, when Pelini was the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Sooners.

Pelini was co-coordinators with now-Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. That season, Oklahoma lost to Southern Cal 55-19 in the BCS National Championship Game. That was Orgeron's final game as defensive line coach with the Trojans.

Bo Pelini coaching experience

1991, Iowa (graduate assistant)

1993, Cardinal Mooney High School (quarterbacks)

1994-96, San Francisco 49ers (defensive backs)

1997-99, New England Patriots (linebackers)

2000-02, Green Bay Packers (linebackers)

2003, Nebraska (defensive coordinator, interim head coach for Alamo Bowl)

2004, Oklahoma (co-defensive coordinator, defensive backs)

2005-07, LSU (defensive coordinator)

2008-2014, Nebraska (head coach)

2015-2019, Youngstown State (head coach)