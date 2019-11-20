BR.lsualabamamain.111019. 0039 bf.jpg
LSU coach Ed Orgeron gestures while walking the field before LSU's game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has been named one of 21 semifinalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Wednesday.

Orgeron has led LSU to a 10-0 record in his fourth season and its first No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings. LSU can clinch its first Southeastern Conference Western Division title since 2011 with a win against Arkansas on Saturday, which would pit the Tigers against Georgia in the SEC championship on Dec. 7.

Orgeron, who is 35-9 overall in his career at LSU, has also been named to the Bear Bryant Award watch list for Coach of the Year.

Three finalists for the Munger Award, named after former Pennsylvania head coach George Munger, will be announced on Dec. 8. The winner will be announced on Dec. 29.

Orgeron would be the first LSU coach in school history to win the award.

2019 Munger Award semifinalists

Tom Allen, Indiana

Troy Calhoun, Air Force

Mario Cristobal, Oregon

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Eli Drinkwitz, Appalachian State

Sonny Dykes, SMU

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

James Franklin, Penn State

Bryan Harsin, Boise State

Rocky Long, San Diego State

Jim McElwain, Central Michigan

Dan Mullen, Florida

Ken Niumataolo, Navy

Mike Norvell, Memphis

Ed Orgeron, LSU

Matt Rhule, Baylor

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Scott Satterfield, Louisville

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Kyle Whittingham, Utah

