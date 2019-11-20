LSU coach Ed Orgeron has been named one of 21 semifinalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Wednesday.
Orgeron has led LSU to a 10-0 record in his fourth season and its first No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings. LSU can clinch its first Southeastern Conference Western Division title since 2011 with a win against Arkansas on Saturday, which would pit the Tigers against Georgia in the SEC championship on Dec. 7.
Orgeron, who is 35-9 overall in his career at LSU, has also been named to the Bear Bryant Award watch list for Coach of the Year.
Three finalists for the Munger Award, named after former Pennsylvania head coach George Munger, will be announced on Dec. 8. The winner will be announced on Dec. 29.
Orgeron would be the first LSU coach in school history to win the award.
2019 Munger Award semifinalists
Tom Allen, Indiana
Troy Calhoun, Air Force
Mario Cristobal, Oregon
Ryan Day, Ohio State
Eli Drinkwitz, Appalachian State
Sonny Dykes, SMU
Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
James Franklin, Penn State
Bryan Harsin, Boise State
Rocky Long, San Diego State
Jim McElwain, Central Michigan
Dan Mullen, Florida
Ken Niumataolo, Navy
Mike Norvell, Memphis
Ed Orgeron, LSU
Matt Rhule, Baylor
Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma
Scott Satterfield, Louisville
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Kyle Whittingham, Utah