Director of player development Micah Gibbs has left the LSU baseball program for a new job outside coaching, LSU coach Paul Mainieri confirmed on Thursday afternoon.
Gibbs will now work for a Canadian company analyzing baseball players' movements and size to pair them with the best bat for their swing. TigerRag first reported the news.
"This is something he wanted to pursue," Mainieri said, "and I don't blame him one bit.
"Micah is a really bright guy. The combination of baseball with technology with body movements is something that really appealed to him."
LSU will spread Gibbs' duties, such as data collection, assigning players to summer leagues and assisting with the new pitching lab, amongst the rest of its staff.
Gibbs played catcher on LSU's 2009 national championship team. One year later, he batted .388, placing him in the top-10 of LSU's all-time single-season batting averages.
A third-round draft pick, Gibbs spent six years as a professional baseball player, reaching AAA in the minor leagues. He returned to LSU in 2016 as coordinator of baseball operations.
Gibbs became the volunteer hitting coach after Andy Cannizaro left for Mississippi State. In his one season in the role, Gibbs helped LSU reach the finals of the 2017 College World Series.
After Gibbs sustained a severe knee injury playing pick-up basketball, LSU made him director of player development. Unable to coach on the field, LSU created the position for Gibbs to remain on staff while he recovered.
Gibbs thrived in the role. He collected and analyzed data for the coaching staff, and he made himself "so valuable that I've been trying to push for it to become a full-time position," Mainieri said.
Gibbs held the position for two seasons.
"I'm sad that he has moved on because he will always be a special part of LSU baseball," Mainieri said. "Micah is always going to be very special to me and a very dear friend."