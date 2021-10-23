1. WHAT WE LEARNED
While the Ed Orgeron show may be canceled, it still has a few episodes at LSU left to run. Coach O might have been influenced by his lame duck status to forsake a virtually sure field goal by Cade York from the 3, instead having Max Johnson throw it on fourth-and-goal in the first quarter. Johnson got intercepted at the goal line, LSU lost a chance to take a psychologically impactful 10-0 lead and momentum shifted permanently to the Rebels.
2. TRENDING NOW
Lane Kiffin. The Ole Miss coach was second-favorite for the LSU job in odds released earlier this week. At times it looked like he was auditioning for the position. He kept dinged up superstar quarterback Matt Corral in the game to the end, rolling up 470 yards total offense and not letting up LSU or his old friend Orgeron. Whatever you think of Kiffin as an LSU candidate, there is no disputing he runs an inventive, exciting offense.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
The good vibes from LSU’s 49-42 upset win over Florida last week were erased by the cold slap of reality Saturday in Oxford in a 31-17 loss to Ole Miss that really was not that close. Now 4-4 with four mostly tough games remaining (Alabama, Arkansas, ULM and Texas A&M), one has to wonder how motivated the Tigers will be to close the season on a high note or just be eager to get it over with.