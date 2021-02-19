BR.lsunicholls.122720.08.jpg
Buy Now

Nicholls State's Damien Sears tries to get past LSU’s Shareef O’Neal during their Dec. 26, 2020 game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

 PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

LSU basketball coach Will Wade had nothing new to report Friday on reserve forward Shareef O’Neal, who saw a specialist Wednesday about his injured right foot.

Wade said O’Neal won’t play Saturday afternoon when LSU hosts Auburn and will also be sidelined when the Tigers play at Georgia on Tuesday night.

“He certainly won’t play for the foreseeable future,” Wade said on a Zoom conference previewing the Auburn game. “He’s doing some exercises, but we’re still in limbo on everything.

“It’ll be a while, if he’s back this year.”

O'Neal injured his foot in practice the day before the Tigers’ Southeastern Conference opener in late December.

He has come off the bench in all 10 games he's played in and is averaging 2.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.

O’Neal missed LSU’s first six SEC games before returning against Alabama on Jan. 19.

He played in five games before apparently re-injuring the foot in a return engagement against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Feb. 3.

Email Sheldon Mickles at smickles@theadvocate.com

View comments