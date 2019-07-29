LSU coach Ed Orgeron has already started recruiting for 2021.

The Tigers football program picked up its first commitment of the 2021 recruiting class Monday evening, when four-star Texas defensive end Landyn Watson announced on Twitter that he was committing to LSU.

"I've dreamt of playing football at the next level ever since I was 6," Watson wrote. "I've put in countless hours of hard work and dedication to be in this position today. With that being said I am proud to announced that I am committed to Louisiana State University."

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Watson is entering his junior year for the Hutto High Hippos, a school about 30 miles north of Austin, Texas.

Watson is the No. 11 overall weak-side defensive end, according to 247Sports, and he is Texas' No. 33 overall prospect of the 2021 class.

