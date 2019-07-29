LSU coach Ed Orgeron has already started recruiting for 2021.
The Tigers football program picked up its first commitment of the 2021 recruiting class Monday evening, when four-star Texas defensive end Landyn Watson announced on Twitter that he was committing to LSU.
"I've dreamt of playing football at the next level ever since I was 6," Watson wrote. "I've put in countless hours of hard work and dedication to be in this position today. With that being said I am proud to announced that I am committed to Louisiana State University."
This for you Granny...🙏🏽 COMMITTED... #LandOfWatson #KnowYourself 414➡️512➡️225 pic.twitter.com/N0IiWji8WX— Landyn Watson 💭 (@landynwatson) July 29, 2019
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Watson is entering his junior year for the Hutto High Hippos, a school about 30 miles north of Austin, Texas.
Watson is the No. 11 overall weak-side defensive end, according to 247Sports, and he is Texas' No. 33 overall prospect of the 2021 class.
