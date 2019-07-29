Ed Orgeron : LSU vs Georgia
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has already started recruiting for 2021.

The Tigers football program picked up its first commitment of the 2021 recruiting class Monday evening, when four-star Texas defensive end Landyn Watson announced on Twitter that he was committing to LSU.

"I've dreamt of playing football at the next level ever since I was 6," Watson wrote. "I've put in countless hours of hard work and dedication to be in this position today. With that being said I am proud to announced that I am committed to Louisiana State University."

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Watson is entering his junior year for the Hutto High Hippos, a school about 30 miles north of Austin, Texas.

Watson is the No. 11 overall weak-side defensive end, according to 247Sports, and he is Texas' No. 33 overall prospect of the 2021 class.

